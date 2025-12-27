Shaniwar Puja: In Hindu tradition, Saturday holds deep spiritual importance as the sacred day of Lord Shani and Lord Hanuman. Devotees believe that sincere worship on this day can significantly reduce the difficult influences of Sade Sati, Dhaiya, and other effects of Shani Dosh. Shani Dev, known as the divine judge of karma, rewards honest effort and discipline with peace, stability and long-term success.

ALSO READ: Looking Ahead 2026: Labh Drishti Rajyog 2026 Set To Transform Fortune For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Why Shaniwar Puja Is So Powerful

Shani Dev delivers results strictly based on one’s actions. When his influence becomes intense through Sade Sati or Dhaiya, life may feel heavy with obstacles, delays and emotional strain. Regular Shaniwar Puja is believed to soften these challenges, clear negativity and restore balance and mental calm.

Key Rituals Performed On Saturday

Devotees light a mustard oil lamp in the evening and offer black sesame seeds, blue flowers and black cloth to Shani Dev. Worship of the Peepal and Shami trees is considered highly beneficial. Reciting the Shani Chalisa and offering prayers to Lord Hanuman helps remove fear, hardship and negative planetary influence.

Complete Shaniwar Puja Vidhi

Morning Purification And Sankalp: Begin the day with a bath, wear clean and simple clothes and take a vow to worship Shani Dev with devotion.

Begin the day with a bath, wear clean and simple clothes and take a vow to worship Shani Dev with devotion. Sacred Space Of Worship: Visit a Shani temple or worship at home before Shani Dev’s image. Perform the aarti and avoid direct eye contact with the deity’s eyes.

Visit a Shani temple or worship at home before Shani Dev’s image. Perform the aarti and avoid direct eye contact with the deity’s eyes. Offering Of Lamp And Oil: Light a mustard oil lamp, ideally mixed with black sesame seeds.

Light a mustard oil lamp, ideally mixed with black sesame seeds. Sacred Offerings: Offer mustard oil, blue or black flowers, garland and Shami leaves.

Offer mustard oil, blue or black flowers, garland and Shami leaves. Naivedya: Offer fruits and sweets, especially puri and urad dal khichdi, considered extremely auspicious.

Offer fruits and sweets, especially puri and urad dal khichdi, considered extremely auspicious. Charity And Donations: Donate black clothes, black gram, iron objects or mustard oil to the needy for greater spiritual benefit.

Donate black clothes, black gram, iron objects or mustard oil to the needy for greater spiritual benefit. Mantra And Scriptures: Chant the mantra “Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah” and recite Shani Chalisa or Shani Stotra.

Chant the mantra “Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah” and recite Shani Chalisa or Shani Stotra. Tree Puja: Offer water and light lamps near Peepal and Shami trees and perform circumambulation with devotion.

Offer water and light lamps near Peepal and Shami trees and perform circumambulation with devotion. Hanuman Puja: Visit a Hanuman temple and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. It is believed that pleasing Hanuman Ji brings Shani Dev’s blessings.

Spiritual Outcome

With regular and sincere practice, devotees experience increased emotional stability, relief from persistent struggles and gradual improvement in fortune, relationships and mental peace.