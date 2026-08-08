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English NewsReligionAstro Analysis | Why Calling Someone From Behind Is Considered A Bad Omen

Astro Analysis | Why Calling Someone From Behind Is Considered A Bad Omen

In Sanatan tradition and astrology, calling someone from behind as they leave for important work or travel is considered inauspicious. The belief is linked to obstacles, Rahu’s influence, distraction, and prosperity.

Written By : Harshika Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ancient beliefs warn against calling from behind upon departure.
  • This act causes obstacles, negative energy, and financial setbacks.
  • Scriptures offer remedies: return, drink water, and meditate.

Early in the morning, when someone leaves the house for some important work, job, or travel, elders often advise against calling out from behind. Many of us ignore this, believing it to be a misconception of the older generation or simply a superstition. However, this rule holds profound significance in the Sanatan tradition and astrology.

According to scriptures, calling out to someone from behind or interrupting them while leaving the house is considered a bad omen. Let's explore the religious and astrological reasons behind this belief.

1. Obstacles come in auspicious work

According to classical beliefs, when a person steps into a home with a specific purpose, they do so with a positive intention. A voice from behind disrupts the flow and resolve of that task. It is believed that doing so creates obstacles and doubts about success.

2. Effects of Rahu and negative energy

According to astrology, when a person sets out for an auspicious task, positive energy surrounds them. However, if someone suddenly interrupts them from behind, negative energy immediately takes over. Astrologically, this situation increases the inauspicious influence of Rahu, causing mental disturbance and increasing the risk of accident or loss.

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3. Loss of mental concentration

Besides religious reasons, there's also a practical aspect to this. When setting out, a person's focus is firmly on their destination and time. A sudden noise can distract them. This can create an unexplained fear or hesitation, undermining their confidence.

4. Loss of money and impact on happiness and prosperity

It is believed that interrupting someone while crossing the threshold of the house angers Goddess Lakshmi. This can hinder the household's financial progress and lead to losses in business or employment.

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If someone accidentally interrupts you from behind, do this immediately.

If you ever find yourself being called out from behind while you're out, there's no need to panic. The scriptures offer simple remedies to alleviate this problem:

  • Return to the house: Do not move immediately after hearing the interruption. Return immediately and sit for 1-2 minutes.
  • Drink water: Drink some water to calm down mental anxiety.
  • Meditation on the Ishtadev: Remember your God and then step out with a fresh smile.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.H

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is it considered a bad omen to call out to someone leaving home?

According to Sanatan tradition, it disrupts a person's positive intention and focus. This can create obstacles, doubts about success, and invite negative energy.

How does astrology explain the impact of calling out from behind?

Astrologically, it increases the inauspicious influence of Rahu, allowing negative energy to take over. This can lead to mental disturbance and increase the risk of accidents or losses.

Are there practical reasons to avoid interrupting someone leaving?

Yes, it can cause loss of mental concentration by suddenly distracting the person. This may create unexplained fear or hesitation, undermining their confidence in the task.

What are the remedies if someone is accidentally called out from behind?

If interrupted, one should return home and sit for 1-2 minutes, drink some water, and then meditate on their God (Ishtadev) before leaving again with a fresh mind.

About the author Harshika Mishra

Harshika Mishra is a digital journalist at ABP Live covering astrology and religion, with over three years of experience. An AIMC New Delhi postgraduate, she simplifies Vedic astrology, numerology, and Vastu for modern readers, blending traditional wisdom with Gen-Z perspectives, career guidance, and practical life decisions.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goddess Lakshmi Rahu #astrology Negative Energy Sanatan Tradition Bad Omen Leaving Home Auspicious Work Mental Concentration
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