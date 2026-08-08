Sawan 2026: Giant Lord Hanuman Idol In Kanwar Yatra Video Grabs Attention | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A Kanwar Yatra procession uniquely features large Lord Hanuman idol.

The idol, lit by colorful lights, accompanies saffron flags.

Video of the striking visual went viral online.

Onlookers and devotees praised the distinct devotional display.

During Sawan, the Kanwar Yatra becomes one of the most visible expressions of devotion across several parts of India. Every year, devotees bring different designs and decorations to the pilgrimage, but one recent procession has caught attention for a particularly unusual reason. A video circulating on social media shows Kanwariyas carrying a large idol of Lord Hanuman as part of their Kanwar. The nighttime procession features the idol surrounded by colourful lights, while devotees walk alongside it carrying saffron flags. The striking sight has drawn attention online, with users filling the comments with devotional chants and praise for the procession.

Lord Hanuman Idol Takes Centre Stage

The video shows devotees carrying a magnificent idol of Lord Hanuman as they continue their Kanwar Yatra. Unlike the conventional Kanwars usually seen during Sawan, the large idol gives this procession a distinctive appearance. The statue becomes especially striking after dark, when colourful lights surrounding it illuminate the procession. The combination of the glowing idol, moving crowd and saffron flags creates a visual that quickly catches the attention of people along the route.

Passersby can be seen stopping to watch the procession, with several also recording the unusual sight on their mobile phones.

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Saffron Flags And Nighttime Devotion

The Kanwariyas accompanying the idol are seen walking with enthusiasm while carrying saffron flags. The illuminated procession stands out against the darkness, giving the traditional pilgrimage a different visual character. The unique presentation of the Kanwar has also made the video popular on social media. While Kanwariyas often decorate their Kanwars in different ways, carrying a large Lord Hanuman idol has given this particular procession an added point of interest.

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The sight has attracted both devotees and onlookers, many of whom have stopped to watch as the procession passes through the area.

‘Jai Shri Ram’ And ‘Har Har Mahadev’ Comments

The video has prompted a strong devotional response online. Users have filled the comments section with chants including "Jai Shri Ram," "Jai Bajrangbali," and "Har Har Mahadev." Several viewers have described the procession as one of the most striking Kanwar displays seen during Sawan this year. The combination of Lord Hanuman's idol, colourful lighting and saffron flags has helped the video stand out among the many Kanwar Yatra clips shared during the holy month.

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For devotees taking part in the Yatra, however, the focus remains on faith and devotion. The unusual Kanwar has simply given their journey a distinctive visual identity that has now travelled far beyond the procession itself through social media.



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