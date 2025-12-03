Saphala Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Rituals, And More

Saphala Ekadashi 2025: Saphala Ekadashi is one of the most revered fasting days of the Paush month, observed with devotion to honour Lord Vishnu. Following Mokshada Ekadashi earlier in December, this sacred fast holds deep spiritual significance. Scriptures state that the rewards gained from performing rigorous penance for thousands of years can be attained through a sincere Saphala Ekadashi fast accompanied by night vigil. Devotees believe that this vrat has the power to remove past sins, fulfil desires, and bring divine blessings.

When Is Saphala Ekadashi In 2025?

Saphala Ekadashi in 2025 will be observed on 15 December, during the Krishna Paksh of the Paush month. This auspicious alignment makes it an important day for Vishnu bhakti and for performing dedicated spiritual practices.

Puja Muhurat For Saphala Ekadashi 2025

Morning Muhurat: 7:06 AM – 8:24 AM

Devotees perform Vishnu puja during this time, offering flowers, incense, and prayers to seek divine grace and prosperity.

Vrat Paran Timing

The paran for Saphala Ekadashi vrat will be observed on 16 December between:

7:07 AM – 9:11 AM

On the day of paran, Dwadashi tithi ends at 11:57 PM, making this the appropriate window to conclude the fast.

How To Observe The Saphala Ekadashi Vrat

According to religious belief, the Saphala Ekadashi fast helps devotees achieve success in all endeavours.

Those taking the vow should begin by making a clear sankalp in front of Lord Vishnu.

Devotees traditionally avoid consuming grains throughout the day.

Those unable to fast completely may opt for fruits, milk, and juices.

Worship of Lord Vishnu is performed in the morning and evening, along with chanting his mantras and listening to or reading sacred stories associated with the deity.

On the following morning, Dwadashi, devotees once again offer prayers before performing charity and finally consuming food.

Only after this ritual sequence is the vrat considered complete.

Saphala Ekadashi: Traditional Remedy And Auspicious Practices

A special custom associated with this day involves placing a yellow flag on the roof or within the home, believed to invite fortune and prosperity. Planting marigold flowers in the northern direction of the house is also considered highly auspicious, as marigold is dearly loved by Lord Vishnu.