Sakat Chauth 2026: Know Complete Puja Samagri List, Moonrise Time, Vrat Rituals, And More

Sakat Chauth 2026: Know Complete Puja Samagri List, Moonrise Time, Vrat Rituals, And More

Sakat Chauth 2026 will be observed on 6 January. Know complete puja samagri list, vrat rituals, moonrise time and spiritual significance for child protection and blessings.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 11:15 AM (IST)

Sakat Chauth 2026: Sakat Chauth, one of the most spiritually powerful fasts of the Hindu calendar, will be observed on Tuesday, 6 January 2026. Celebrated in the Krishna Paksh of the month of Magh, this sacred day is dedicated to Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles. Mothers across India observe a strict vrat on this day, praying for the health, protection and long life of their children.

Also known as Tilkuta Chauth, Vakra-Tundi Chaturthi and Maghi Chauth, this fast holds deep emotional and spiritual value in Hindu households. According to the Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 8:01 am on 6 January and conclude at 6:53 am on 7 January, with moonrise at 8:54 pm, after which devotees break their fast.

ALSO READ: Sakat Chauth 2026 Daan Secrets: Know Why Til And Jaggery Are Called The Most Powerful Offerings Of Magh Month

Why Sakat Chauth Is Considered The Greatest Chaturthi

Among all Chaturthi fasts of the year, Sakat Chauth is regarded as the most powerful. The vrat is believed to create a divine shield of protection around children and removes negative influences from family life. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this night strengthens fortune, stability and harmony within the household.

Complete Puja Samagri List For Sakat Chauth 2026

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

A Sakat Chauth puja is considered incomplete without these essential items:

  • Ganga Jal
  • Betel leaves and betel nuts
  • Janeu
  • Flowers and garlands
  • Cloves
  • Puja mat and wooden platform
  • Til ke laddoo
  • Fruits
  • Kalash
  • Diya and ghee
  • Durva grass
  • Modak
  • Idol or picture of Lord Ganesh
  • Milk
  • Vrat Katha book
  • Roli and Haldi

Ensuring the presence of these sacred items is believed to invite divine blessings and fulfil the purpose of the vrat.

Importance Of Charity On Sakat Chauth

Charity plays a vital role on this auspicious day. Donating ghee, jaggery, warm clothes, copper vessels, sesame seeds and food grains is said to enhance the spiritual benefits of the vrat and attract lifelong prosperity.

Vrat Rituals And Moon Offering

Mothers observe a day-long fast and break it only after offering Arghya to the moon at night. It is believed that sincere devotion on Sakat Chauth ensures that Lord Ganesha personally safeguards the devotee’s children from all misfortunes and obstacles.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
