Sakat Chauth 2026: Sakat Chauth, one of the most spiritually powerful observances of the Magh month, will be observed in 2026 on 6 January. Known by many names, Maghi Chaturthi, Til Chauth and Sankat Chauth, this sacred fast is performed primarily for children’s well-being, success, prosperity and family happiness. On this auspicious day, women observe a strict nirjala vrat and conclude their fast only after offering Arghya to the Moon at night.

Ancient scriptures also highlight the unmatched importance of daan (charity) on this day, which is believed to attract divine blessings, material comfort and long-term family prosperity.

Why Sakat Chauth Daan Holds Special Significance

According to Hindu belief, donations made on Sakat Chauth multiply in spiritual merit. Offering specific sacred items to the needy or to Brahmins on this day is said to remove obstacles from life, strengthen children’s future and bring lasting peace and abundance into the home.

Til Daan On Sakat Chauth: A Sacred Offering For Children’s Longevity

Black sesame seeds (til) hold extraordinary spiritual value. On Sakat Chauth, donating black til or sweets prepared from til is considered extremely auspicious. Scriptures mention that several divine energies reside within til, and offering them ensures long life, good health and protection for one’s children.

Ghee Daan: Attracting Prosperity And Planetary Grace

Donating pure ghee on this day is believed to increase fortune and invite continuous abundance. Ghee daan is associated with the blessings of Shukra (Venus), improving comfort, health and overall financial stability in the household.

Gud Daan: Blessings For Children’s Career And Wealth Growth

On Maghi Chaturthi, offering jaggery (gud) is strongly recommended for those praying for their child’s career success, financial growth and happiness. It is believed that such offerings deeply please Lord Ganesha, who then removes obstacles from the child’s life path.

Other Auspicious Donations On Sakat Chauth

In addition to til, ghee and jaggery, the following donations are considered highly beneficial:

Food grains (Annadaan)

Salt donation

Clothes donation

Silver items

Blankets for the needy

These offerings enhance the spiritual impact of the vrat and bring long-lasting divine grace.

Sakat Chauth 2026 is not merely a fast, it is a powerful spiritual gateway for parents seeking their children’s success, prosperity and protection. When combined with the right donations and sincere devotion, this sacred day is believed to transform destiny and fill life with divine blessings.