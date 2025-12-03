Sakat Chauth 2026: Date, Puja Muhurat, Moonrise Time, And More

Sankat Chaturthi 2025: Sakat Chauth, also known as the Chaturthi that removes all obstacles, is considered one of the most powerful fasts for protecting children from difficulties and ensuring their long life and well-being. In 2026, this important Hindu vrat falls at the very beginning of the year, making it spiritually significant for devotees seeking divine blessings from Lord Ganesh and Goddess Sankata Mata.

Sakat Chauth 2026 Date: When Is Sankat Chaturthi?

Sakat Chauth 2026 will be observed on 6 January 2026, falling on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of the Magha month, according to the Hindu Panchang. This particular Chaturthi is counted among the four major Chaturthis of the year, hence it is also called the Badi Chaturthi.

Devotees worship Lord Ganesh and Sankat Mata for the protection, prosperity, well-being and success of their children. In regions like Maharashtra, this festival is celebrated as Lambodar Sankashti Chaturthi.

Many devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise until moonrise, breaking their fast only after offering prayers to the moon.

Puja Muhurat For Sakat Chauth 2026

According to the Panchang:

Sakat Chauth Begins: 6 January 2026 at 8:01 AM

6 January 2026 at 8:01 AM Sakat Chauth Ends: 7 January 2026 at 6:52 AM

7 January 2026 at 6:52 AM Puja Muhurat: 7:21 PM to 9:03 PM

During this muhurat, devotees perform Ganesh puja, offer sacred items, and observe rituals to seek blessings for strength, prosperity and protection from challenges.

Moonrise Time On Sakat Chauth 2026

The Sakat Chauth fast is completed only after the moon is sighted and arghya is performed.

Moonrise On 6 January 2026: 8:54 PM

The moon holds special symbolic importance on this day, and devotees chant Om Somaya Namah while offering arghya.

Why Til Is Essential On Tilkut Chaturthi

This Chaturthi is also known as Tilkut Chaturthi or Tilkuta Chauth, highlighting the importance of sesame (til) in the rituals.

Offering sesame-based sweets like til-gud laddoos pleases Lord Ganesh.

Consuming til is believed to remove ailments and purify both body and mind.

Donating sesame on this day is considered highly auspicious for spiritual upliftment.

Devotees prepare til-gud laddoos, offer them to Lord Ganesh, and later share them as prasad.

Traditional Puja Vidhi For Sakat Chauth 2026

To perform the Sakat Chauth rituals properly:

Morning Rituals

Wake up before sunrise and take a holy bath.

Begin the fast with a firm sankalp, choosing between nirjala or phalahar.

Evening Puja

During the auspicious muhurat, offer panchamrit (a mixture of milk, water, curd, ghee and honey).

Offer chandan, flowers, durva grass, bilva leaves, dhatura, and akda flowers to Lord Ganesh.

Prepare til-gud laddoos and other traditional sweets as offerings.

Recite the Sakat Chauth vrat katha with devotion.

Moonrise Ritual

At moonrise (8:54 PM), offer arghya to the moon.

Chant Om Somaya Namah.

Break your fast only after moon worship.