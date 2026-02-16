Ramadan 2026: Sehri And Iftar Timings In India, Saudi Arabia, UK And Around The World

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ramadan 2026: Ramadan is expected to begin around February 18-19, subject to the sighting of the crescent moon. Observed by Muslims across the globe, the holy month marks a period of fasting, reflection and spiritual renewal. Lasting approximately 29 to 30 days, Ramadan concludes with the celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.

Because the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, Ramadan shifts roughly 10-11 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar. In 2026, the month will fall close to the spring equinox, resulting in relatively balanced fasting hours in many parts of the world.

Why Ramadan Dates and Fasting Hours Change Each Year

Ramadan begins with the sighting of the new crescent moon, which determines the start of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. As the lunar year is shorter than the solar year, the holy month gradually moves through different seasons over time.

In 2026, Ramadan is likely to commence in mid-February. Since this period falls near the spring equinox, daylight hours in many countries will be moderately balanced. However, fasting durations still differ depending on geographic location. Nations closer to the equator typically experience steadier daylight hours, while countries further north or south may see longer or shorter fasts.

This variation means Muslims in Europe or parts of North America may fast for slightly longer hours than those in South-East Asia or regions near the equator. Despite these differences, the spiritual essence of the month remains universal.

Ramadan 2026 Fasting Hours Around The World

Fasting begins at dawn after the pre-sunrise meal, known as suhoor, and ends at sunset with iftar. During these daylight hours, Muslims abstain from food, drink and other physical needs.

In 2026, estimated fasting durations across regions are expected to be:

Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE): Around 12–14 hours

Around 12–14 hours India and South Asia: Approximately 12.5–14 hours

Approximately 12.5–14 hours United Kingdom And Europe: Around 14–16 hours

Around 14–16 hours North America (USA, Canada): Roughly 12–15 hours depending on location

Roughly 12–15 hours depending on location South-East Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia): Around 12–13 hours

Around 12–13 hours Southern Hemisphere (Chile, New Zealand): About 14–15 hours initially

Cities at higher latitudes, such as Oslo or Stockholm, may observe slightly longer fasts compared to places closer to the equator like Jakarta or Nairobi. As Ramadan progresses, daily sunrise and sunset timings shift gradually, subtly adjusting fasting hours.

Typical Sehri And Iftar Timings In Key Cities

While exact timings vary by date and local moon sighting confirmations, approximate examples for early Ramadan 2026 include:

Dubai: Suhoor ends around 5:30am; Iftar begins about 6:15–6:20pm

Suhoor ends around 5:30am; Iftar begins about 6:15–6:20pm New Delhi: Suhoor ends near 5:35am; Iftar around 6:15–6:20pm

Suhoor ends near 5:35am; Iftar around 6:15–6:20pm London: Suhoor ends around 5:30am; Iftar begins approximately 5:50pm

Suhoor must be completed before the Fajr prayer begins, marking the start of the daily fast. Iftar takes place immediately after sunset, traditionally beginning with dates and water, following the practice of the Prophet Muhammad.

In several countries, particularly in the Middle East, working hours and school schedules are often adjusted to support those observing the fast.

The Spiritual Meaning Behind The Fast

Ramadan is not only about refraining from food and drink. It is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and carries profound spiritual importance. The month encourages discipline, gratitude and empathy for those less fortunate.

Beyond fasting, Muslims devote time to prayer, Qur’an recitation and acts of charity. Special nightly prayers known as Taraweeh are held in mosques, bringing communities together. Across continents, families gather at sunset to break their fast, strengthening bonds and fostering unity.

The holy month concludes with Eid ul-Fitr, expected around March 19, 2026, depending again on moon sighting announcements. The festival is marked by congregational prayers, celebrations and charitable giving.

Moon Sighting And Final Confirmation

Although astronomical calculations provide likely start dates, the official beginning and end of Ramadan depend on the physical sighting of the crescent moon. Religious authorities in each country make formal announcements accordingly.

As Ramadan 2026 approaches, preparations are already under way worldwide. From adjusting daily routines to planning communal iftars, millions are ready to embrace a month dedicated to faith, self-restraint and renewal.

