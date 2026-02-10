Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting: Know When Will The Crescent Appear And The First Roza Be Observed

For Muslims, Ramadan is regarded as the holiest and most blessed month of the Islamic calendar. It is a sacred period marked by patience, fasting, self-reflection, and spiritual devotion. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, during which Muslims across the world observe daily fasts as an essential religious duty.

Fasting during Ramadan is obligatory for every adult Muslim. However, the concept of fasting goes far beyond abstaining from food and drink. It is a time to control one’s desires, give up negative habits, practice patience, and devote oneself to the worship of Allah. This is why Muslims eagerly await the arrival of Ramadan each year. Before the month begins, all eyes turn toward the sighting of the Ramadan moon, known as Chand Raat. As soon as the moon is sighted, Ramadan officially begins, and fasting starts from the following morning.

Ramadan 2026 Chand Raat:

The process of observing fasts begins only after the sighting of the Ramadan moon. There is a possibility that the moon may be sighted on February 19, 2026. Traditionally, the moon is first sighted in Mecca or nearby regions, and based on this, the official dates of Ramadan are announced.

If the moon is not visible in India, Ramadan begins in India a day after it is sighted in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, or other relevant countries. Once the moon is sighted, people greet one another by saying 'Chand Raat Mubarak' or 'Ramadan Mubarak.' The month of Ramadan lasts either 29 or 30 days, after which Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated.

When Will The First Fast Of Ramadan Be Observed?

Following the sighting of the Ramadan moon, the announcement for fasting is made. Muslims begin observing their fasts from the very next morning. Based on current estimates, the first fast of Ramadan in 2026 is likely to be observed on February 20. However, this date remains tentative, and the final confirmation will be made only after the official moon sighting announcement.

