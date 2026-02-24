The holy month of Ramadan is being observed with deep faith and devotion as Muslims across the country continue to keep fasts, offer prayers, recite the Quran, and give zakat to strengthen their spiritual bond with Allah. Fasting during Ramadan is considered obligatory for every Muslim and reflects discipline, righteousness, and unwavering faith.

The 30 days of Ramadan are traditionally divided into three Ashras, Rahmat (Mercy), Barkat (Blessings), and Maghfirat (Forgiveness). The sacred month, which began on February 19, 2026, is now approaching its sixth fast.

Significance Of The Sixth Roza

The sixth Roza emphasizes sincerity, patience, and obedience to Allah. In the 25th Para of the Quran, Surah Ash-Shura (42:43) states: “And whoever is patient and forgives, indeed, that is of the matters requiring determination.”

This verse highlights the virtues of patience and forgiveness as qualities that elevate a believer’s spiritual rank. A fast observed with complete honesty, self-restraint, and devotion reflects the true identity of a roza-daar (one who fasts). During Ramadan, those who uphold patience, compassion, and integrity are believed to receive Allah’s mercy and blessings.

Observing Sehri And Iftar

Throughout Ramadan, believers wake up before the Fajr azan to have Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and break their fast at the time of Maghrib azan in the evening. Maintaining accurate timings for Sehri and Iftar is essential for the fast to be valid.

On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, Muslims will observe the sixth Roza. Below are the Iftar timings for major Indian cities for February 24, 2026.

Iftar Timings On February 24, 2026

Delhi: 6:19 PM

Noida: 6:18 PM

Chennai: 6:18 PM

Lucknow: 6:05 PM

Pune: 6:40 PM

Mumbai: 6:43 PM

Kolkata: 5:39 PM

Hyderabad: 6:22 PM

Patna: 5:48 PM

Bhubaneswar: 5:51 PM

Jaipur: 6:26 PM

Indore: 6:29 PM

Bengaluru: 6:19 PM

Ahmedabad: 6:41 PM

Surat: 6:42 PM

Kanpur: 6:08 PM

Jammu: 6:24 PM

Ranchi: 5:50 PM

Chandigarh: 6:19 PM

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]