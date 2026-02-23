Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionRamadan 2026 Day 5: Check Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, And Other Cities

Ramadan 2026 Day 5: Check Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, And Other Cities

Find the Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2026 Day 5 (23 February) across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more. Plan your fasts with accurate local schedules.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ramadan 2026 Day 5: Ramadan 2026 is in full swing across India, as millions of Muslims observe the holy month of fasting with devotion. Starting from 19 February 2026, Ramadan marks the ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, a period dedicated to spiritual reflection, prayer, and fasting. As the community completes the fourth fast on 22 February, the fifth fast will be observed on Monday, 23 February 2026.

Ramadan is a time when Muslims unite in practising the three pillars of Islam, Salah (prayer), Roza (fasting), and Zakat (charity). Day 5 of Ramadan holds special significance, being a symbolic “Tree of Prayers,” reminding the faithful of devotion, purity, and spiritual growth. Observing Sehri before Fajr and Iftar at sunset ensures the fast is performed properly and with full blessings.

ALSO READ: Busy This Ramadan? Here’s How AI Can Help You Learn The Quran Every Day

Day 5 Ramadan Sehri And Iftar Timings By City

  • Delhi - Sehri: 05:33 AM | Iftar: 06:18 PM
  • Noida - Sehri: 05:32 AM | Iftar: 06:17 PM
  • Chennai - Sehri: 05:16 AM | Iftar: 06:18 PM
  • Lucknow - Sehri: 05:18 AM | Iftar: 06:05 PM
  • Pune - Sehri: 05:44 AM | Iftar: 06:39 PM
  • Mumbai - Sehri: 05:48 AM | Iftar: 06:43 PM
  • Kolkata - Sehri: 04:47 AM | Iftar: 05:38 PM
  • Hyderabad - Sehri: 05:25 AM | Iftar: 06:22 PM
  • Patna - Sehri: 04:49 AM | Iftar: 05:48 PM
  • Bhubaneswar - Sehri: 04:56 AM | Iftar: 05:50 PM
  • Jaipur - Sehri: 05:38 AM | Iftar: 06:25 PM
  • Indore - Sehri: 05:37 AM | Iftar: 06:28 PM
  • Bengaluru - Sehri: 05:27 AM | Iftar: 06:28 PM
  • Ahmedabad - Sehri: 05:50 AM| Iftar: 06:41 PM
  • Surat - Sehri: 05:49 AM | Iftar: 06:41 PM
  • Kanpur - Sehri: 05:20 AM | Iftar: 06:07 PM
  • Ranchi - Sehri: 04:59 AM | Iftar: 05:50 PM

Muslims are encouraged to follow their local city timings to ensure the fast is observed correctly.

Why Day 5 Of Ramadan Is Significant

According to Islamic tradition, the fifth fast is considered symbolic of the “Tree of Prayers”, emphasising purity, devotion, and acts of charity. It reminds believers to approach fasting with sincerity and mindfulness, making each Roza not only a physical abstention but also a spiritual journey.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Ramadan 2026 start and end?

Ramadan 2026 begins on 19 February 2026. The holy month is dedicated to spiritual reflection, prayer, and fasting.

What is the significance of Day 5 of Ramadan?

Day 5 of Ramadan is symbolically known as the

What are the Sehri and Iftar timings for Day 5 in Delhi?

For Day 5 of Ramadan in Delhi, Sehri is at 05:33 AM and Iftar is at 06:18 PM.

How should one observe Ramadan correctly?

Observing Sehri before Fajr and Iftar at sunset ensures the fast is performed properly. It's encouraged to follow local city timings for accuracy.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ramadan 2026 Day 5 Roza Timings Sehri Iftar Schedule India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Ramadan 2026 Day 5: Check Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, And Other Cities
Ramadan 2026 Day 5: Check Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, And Other Cities
Religion
Ramadan 2026 Day 4: Check Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, And Other Cities
Ramadan 2026 Day 4: Check Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, And Other Cities
Religion
Ramadan 2026: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi And Mumbai
Ramadan 2026: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi And Mumbai
Religion
Braj Holi 2026: When Will Lathmar And Rangon Ki Holi Be Celebrated? Check Full Schedule
Braj Holi 2026: When Will Lathmar And Rangon Ki Holi Be Celebrated? Check Full Schedule
Advertisement

Videos

INFRA FOCUS: PM Modi Flags Off Namo Bharat Train & Meerut Metro, Launches ₹12,930 Cr Development Projects
CRIME ALERT: Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrests Two Gangsters After Shootout Near Dwarka-Bahadurgarh Highway
BORDER TRAGEDY: Two Security Personnel Found Dead at Adiyan Check Post in Gurdaspur, Investigation Underway
CRIME ALERT: Odisha’s Kandhamal District Student Allegedly Molested, 5 School Staff Held
SECURITY ALERT: Encounter Erupts Between Terrorists and Forces in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget