Ramadan 2026 begins on 19 February 2026. The holy month is dedicated to spiritual reflection, prayer, and fasting.
Ramadan 2026 Day 5: Check Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, And Other Cities
Find the Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2026 Day 5 (23 February) across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more. Plan your fasts with accurate local schedules.
Ramadan 2026 Day 5: Ramadan 2026 is in full swing across India, as millions of Muslims observe the holy month of fasting with devotion. Starting from 19 February 2026, Ramadan marks the ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, a period dedicated to spiritual reflection, prayer, and fasting. As the community completes the fourth fast on 22 February, the fifth fast will be observed on Monday, 23 February 2026.
Ramadan is a time when Muslims unite in practising the three pillars of Islam, Salah (prayer), Roza (fasting), and Zakat (charity). Day 5 of Ramadan holds special significance, being a symbolic “Tree of Prayers,” reminding the faithful of devotion, purity, and spiritual growth. Observing Sehri before Fajr and Iftar at sunset ensures the fast is performed properly and with full blessings.
Day 5 Ramadan Sehri And Iftar Timings By City
- Delhi - Sehri: 05:33 AM | Iftar: 06:18 PM
- Noida - Sehri: 05:32 AM | Iftar: 06:17 PM
- Chennai - Sehri: 05:16 AM | Iftar: 06:18 PM
- Lucknow - Sehri: 05:18 AM | Iftar: 06:05 PM
- Pune - Sehri: 05:44 AM | Iftar: 06:39 PM
- Mumbai - Sehri: 05:48 AM | Iftar: 06:43 PM
- Kolkata - Sehri: 04:47 AM | Iftar: 05:38 PM
- Hyderabad - Sehri: 05:25 AM | Iftar: 06:22 PM
- Patna - Sehri: 04:49 AM | Iftar: 05:48 PM
- Bhubaneswar - Sehri: 04:56 AM | Iftar: 05:50 PM
- Jaipur - Sehri: 05:38 AM | Iftar: 06:25 PM
- Indore - Sehri: 05:37 AM | Iftar: 06:28 PM
- Bengaluru - Sehri: 05:27 AM | Iftar: 06:28 PM
- Ahmedabad - Sehri: 05:50 AM| Iftar: 06:41 PM
- Surat - Sehri: 05:49 AM | Iftar: 06:41 PM
- Kanpur - Sehri: 05:20 AM | Iftar: 06:07 PM
- Ranchi - Sehri: 04:59 AM | Iftar: 05:50 PM
Muslims are encouraged to follow their local city timings to ensure the fast is observed correctly.
Why Day 5 Of Ramadan Is Significant
According to Islamic tradition, the fifth fast is considered symbolic of the “Tree of Prayers”, emphasising purity, devotion, and acts of charity. It reminds believers to approach fasting with sincerity and mindfulness, making each Roza not only a physical abstention but also a spiritual journey.
