The holy and blessed month of Ramadan is now rapidly moving toward its final phase. On Wednesday, March 18, devotees will observe the 28th fast of Ramadan. In Islam, the last ten days of Ramadan are considered extremely significant, making prayers, supplications, and Quran recitation even more important during this period.

A special highlight of this day is that after iftar, the 29th night of Shab-e-Qadr (Laylatul Qadr) will be observed. This sacred night is described in the Quran as being better than a thousand months. On this occasion, Muslims spend the entire night in prayers, seeking forgiveness and blessings from Allah.

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Importance Of The 28th Roza

The significance of the 28th fast is also mentioned in the Holy Quran. In Surah As-Saffat (23rd Para), Verse 75 refers to the call of Prophet Nuh, emphasizing that Allah listens to the prayers of His devotees. Based on such references, the 28th Roza is believed to bring great spiritual rewards and is associated with protection from hellfire.

As Ramadan typically lasts for 29 or 30 days, only one or two fasts are likely to remain after the 28th Roza before the holy month concludes. This sacred period teaches devotees values such as righteousness, patience, and self-discipline.

Observance And Night Prayers

Like all other fasts, devotees will begin their day with sehri and observe the fast throughout the day, breaking it at sunset with iftar. After iftar, along with Taraweeh prayers, many people engage in additional voluntary prayers and Quran recitation.

Since the night marks Shab-e-Qadr, worshippers dedicate the entire night to ibadat (worship), making it one of the most spiritually intense nights of the month.

Iftar Timings In Major Cities For March 18:

Delhi: 06:32 PM

Noida: 06:31 PM

Chennai: 06:21 PM

Lucknow: 06:18 PM

Pune: 06:46 PM

Mumbai: 06:50 PM

Hyderabad: 06:28 PM

Kolkata: 05:48 PM

Patna: 05:59 PM

Bhubaneswar: 05:58 PM

Jaipur: 06:38 PM

Indore: 06:38 PM

Bengaluru: 06:31 PM

Ahmedabad: 06:51 PM

Surat: 06:50 PM

Kanpur: 06:20 PM

Jammu: 06:41 PM

Chandigarh: 06:34 PM

Ranchi: 06:00 PM

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]