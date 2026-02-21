Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ramadan 2026: Check Today's Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi And Mumbai

Ramadan 2026: Check February 21 iftar timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Hyderabad. Get accurate city-wise sunset fasting times for Day 3 of Ramadan.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 11:06 AM (IST)

Ramadan began in India on February 19, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon on the evening of February 18. The appearance of the new moon signaled the start of the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, a period regarded by Muslims as the most sacred time of the year. While several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, often commence fasting slightly earlier based on their own moon sightings, Indian authorities traditionally confirm the beginning of Ramadan after verifying the crescent locally.

With the first roza observed on Thursday, communities across the country stepped into a month defined by discipline, prayer and spiritual reflection. From the quiet moments before dawn to the peaceful gatherings at sunset, Ramadan reshapes daily life, encouraging believers to strengthen their faith and practice gratitude, patience and compassion. Mosques fill with worshippers, families adjust routines around fasting hours, and evenings take on a special sense of togetherness.

As the third day of fasting approaches, here’s a city-wise look at sehri and iftar timings for February 21, 2026.

Ramadan 2026 Iftar Timings

Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, marks the beginning of the daily fast. Iftar, held at sunset, brings families and communities together to break the fast, often beginning with dates and water, followed by prayer and a shared meal.

Below are the iftar timings for key Indian cities:

  • Lucknow: 6:03 PM
  • Delhi: 6:17 PM
  • Hyderabad: 6:21 PM
  • Mumbai: 6:42 PM

Why Timings Vary Each Day

Sehri and iftar schedules shift slightly every day, reflecting gradual changes in sunrise and sunset. Timings also differ from city to city due to geographical location. Additionally, there may be minor variations of a few minutes within communities.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ramadan 2026 Ramadan 2026 Iftar Time February 21 Iftar Timing Ramadan Day 3
