Ramadan 2026: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi And Mumbai

Ramadan began in India on February 19, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon on the evening of February 18. The appearance of the new moon signaled the start of the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, a period regarded by Muslims as the most sacred time of the year. While several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, often commence fasting slightly earlier based on their own moon sightings, Indian authorities traditionally confirm the beginning of Ramadan after verifying the crescent locally.

With the first roza observed on Thursday, communities across the country stepped into a month defined by discipline, prayer and spiritual reflection. From the quiet moments before dawn to the peaceful gatherings at sunset, Ramadan reshapes daily life, encouraging believers to strengthen their faith and practice gratitude, patience and compassion. Mosques fill with worshippers, families adjust routines around fasting hours, and evenings take on a special sense of togetherness.

As the third day of fasting approaches, here’s a city-wise look at sehri and iftar timings for February 21, 2026.

Ramadan 2026 Iftar Timings

Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, marks the beginning of the daily fast. Iftar, held at sunset, brings families and communities together to break the fast, often beginning with dates and water, followed by prayer and a shared meal.

Below are the iftar timings for key Indian cities:

Lucknow: 6:03 PM

6:03 PM Delhi: 6:17 PM

6:17 PM Hyderabad: 6:21 PM

6:21 PM Mumbai: 6:42 PM

Why Timings Vary Each Day

Sehri and iftar schedules shift slightly every day, reflecting gradual changes in sunrise and sunset. Timings also differ from city to city due to geographical location. Additionally, there may be minor variations of a few minutes within communities.

