Ramadan 2026: Top 10 Iftar Recipes Under 20 Minutes For A Flavour-Packed Evening

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ramadan 2026 is almost here, and with it comes the daily joy of preparing Iftar, the meal that marks the end of a long day of fasting. After hours of restraint, families gather around the table craving something comforting, nourishing, and deeply tradition. But let’s be honest: not every evening allows for elaborate cooking.

That’s where smart, quick Iftar recipes come in. These traditional Ramadan favorites are ready in under 20 minutes, without compromising on flavour, authenticity, or that comforting homemade touch. From hearty lentil soups to indulgent desserts, here are the top Ramadan 2026 Iftar recipes that are fast, festive, and absolutely satisfying.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2026: These 10 Islamic Apps Will Help You With Prayers, Quran, & Fasting Tracking

1. Shorbat Adas



(Image Source: Pinterest/omayahcooks)

No Ramadan Iftar feels complete without a steaming bowl of Shorbat Adas. This comforting lentil soup is a staple across Middle Eastern households and is known for being both filling and incredibly easy to prepare. Red lentils cook quickly, making this dish perfect for busy evenings. Tempered with cumin, garlic, and a squeeze of lemon, the soup delivers warmth and nourishment in every spoonful. It’s light on the stomach after a long fast but packed with protein and fiber. Serve it with toasted bread or dates for a wholesome start to your Iftar spread.

2. Fattoush

(Image Source: Pinterest/thebutterhalf)

Crisp, colorful, and refreshing, Fattoush is the perfect contrast to fried and rich Iftar dishes. Made with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, radishes, fresh herbs, and crunchy toasted pita chips, this Levantine favorite comes together in minutes. The secret lies in its zesty dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, and sumac. It cuts through heavier dishes and revitalises your palate instantly. During Ramadan 2026, when balanced eating is key, this quick salad ensures your Iftar table feels vibrant and complete.

3. Chicken Hummus Salad

(Image Source: Pinterest/loveleafco)

If you’re craving something hearty yet quick, the Chicken Hummus Bowl delivers on all fronts. Use pre-cooked or quickly sautéed spiced chicken strips and layer them over creamy hummus. Add olives, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and warm pita on the side. This protein-packed bowl feels indulgent but comes together effortlessly. It’s modern, satisfying, and perfect for families wanting both tradition and convenience during Ramadan 2026.

4. Sheer Khurma

(Image Source: Pinterest/cubesnjuliennes)

Sweet, creamy, and fragrant, Sheer Khurma is synonymous with Ramadan evenings. Made with vermicelli, milk, dates, nuts, and cardamom, this beloved dessert can be prepared quickly using pre-roasted vermicelli. It’s rich yet nostalgic, often reminding families of childhood Iftars and Eid mornings. For Ramadan 2026, this timeless treat remains non-negotiable on the table.

5. Chicken Chapli Kebab

(Image Source: Pinterest/sangitamane)

Juicy, spicy, and pan-fried to perfection, Chicken Chapli Kebab is a crowd-pleaser. Ground chicken mixed with herbs, spices, onions, and tomatoes forms flavourful patties that cook in under 10 minutes per side. Serve with mint chutney and sliced onions for a traditional Iftar favorite that disappears fast.

6. Shakshuka Traybake

(Image Source: Pinterest/marksandspencer)

A one-pan wonder, Shakshuka Traybake features eggs baked in a spiced tomato and pepper sauce. It’s comforting, protein-rich, and ready in minutes. Ideal for smaller families or light Iftar evenings, this dish pairs beautifully with warm bread.

7. Chicken Kofta

(Image Source: Pinterest/theflavornestmeals)

Chicken Kofta skewers are quick to shape and cook, especially on a stovetop grill pan. Seasoned with garlic, coriander, and cumin, they offer bold flavours with minimal prep time. They’re perfect for assembling wraps or serving alongside rice and salad.

8. Cheesy Mashed Potato Cakes

(Image Source: Pinterest/yumbyjess)

Crunchy outside and gooey inside, these potato cakes are made using leftover mashed potatoes mixed with cheese and herbs. Pan-fry until golden and serve hot. They’re comforting, kid-friendly, and incredibly quick, ideal for Ramadan 2026 Iftar spreads.

9. Dahi Vada

(Image Source: Pinterest/ruchiskitchen)

Soft lentil dumplings soaked in yogurt and topped with chutneys and spices, Dahi Vada balances sweet, tangy, and savory flavours beautifully. Using ready-made vadas speeds up the process, making it achievable within 20 minutes while retaining authenticity.

10. Fruit Chaat

(Image Source: Pinterest/ahmadwaleed2917)

Light, refreshing, and bursting with flavour, Fruit Chaat is a Ramadan essential across South Asian households. Made with a mix of chopped seasonal fruits like apples, bananas, pomegranate, papaya, and oranges, this dish comes alive with a sprinkle of chaat masala, black salt, and a squeeze of lemon.