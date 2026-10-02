Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pitru Paksha Shraddha date follows the Hindu lunar tithi.

Shraddha dates vary yearly due to differing lunar calculations.

Panchang identifies correct tithi from English death date.

Unknown tithi means Sarva Pitru Amavasya or expert advice.

Ashtami Shraddha will be observed on Saturday, October 3, 2026, during Pitru Paksha. Many people may wonder why Shraddha is performed on this particular day when the deceased person's date of death may fall on a completely different date according to the English calendar. According to Hindu tradition, the date for Pitru Paksha Shraddha is not determined by the English calendar date of death. Instead, it is decided according to the Hindu lunar tithi prevailing at the time of death.Therefore, if a person passed away on Ashtami Tithi, their Pitru Paksha Shraddha is performed on Ashtami, even if the death occurred in a different month or on a different English calendar date.

Why Is Panchang Important For Shraddha?

People generally remember the date of a family member's death according to the English calendar. However, that date also corresponds to a particular Hindu tithi in the Panchang. For Shraddha rituals, it is this tithi that needs to be identified, rather than simply looking at the numerical date on the calendar.

English Date And Hindu Tithi Are Different

For example, if a family member passed away in June and the Panchang showed Ashtami Tithi at the time of death, their Pitru Paksha Shraddha would be performed on Ashtami. The Shraddha would not necessarily be performed on the same English calendar date on which the person passed away. It is also important to understand that the 8th day of a month is not necessarily Ashtami. The number 8 refers to an English calendar date, while Ashtami is a Hindu lunar tithi. Confusing the two can lead to choosing the wrong day for Shraddha.

Why Does The Shraddha Date Change Every Year?

The English calendar changes its date at midnight, whereas Hindu tithis are determined by the relative positions of the Sun and Moon. A tithi can begin or end during the course of a day. As a result, the same English calendar date does not necessarily correspond to the same Hindu tithi every year. This is why the date on which Shraddha is observed can change from one year to another, even when the original English date of death remains the same.

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What If The Death Occurred On Shukla Paksha Ashtami?

Another common question is whether a person who died during Shukla Paksha Ashtami can have their Pitru Paksha Shraddha performed on Krishna Paksha Ashtami. According to the tradition explained in the article, both Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha Ashtami are considered when determining the Ashtami Shraddha during Pitru Paksha. Therefore, simply assuming that Krishna Paksha Ashtami cannot apply because the person died during Shukla Paksha would not be correct.

Annual Shraddha And Pitru Paksha Shraddha Are Different

The calculation for an annual Shraddha is different from that of Pitru Paksha Shraddha. For the annual Shraddha, the Hindu month, Paksha and tithi associated with the death are considered. Therefore, the annual Shraddha and Pitru Paksha Shraddha of the same person may fall on different days.

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How To Find The Correct Shraddha Date?

If you only know the English date of death, the correct Hindu tithi can be determined by checking the date, year, place and, if available, the time of death against the relevant Panchang. The time can be particularly important because a tithi may change during the day, meaning that the tithi prevailing in the morning could be different from the one later in the day.

What If The Death Tithi Is Unknown?

If the exact death tithi cannot be established, the tradition of performing Shraddha on Sarva Pitru Amavasya is followed. In such a situation, families are advised not to randomly choose Ashtami. Instead, they can consult their family priest or a knowledgeable religious expert to determine the appropriate ritual date.

Ashtami Shraddha 2026: Key Takeaway

October 3, 2026, is not the Shraddha date for every deceased family member. The connection with Ashtami Shraddha depends on the Hindu tithi prevailing at the time of the person's death. Therefore, families should first identify the death tithi through the Panchang and then determine the appropriate Pitru Paksha Shraddha day.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]