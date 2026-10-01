Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Daily Om chanting reduces stress, anxiety, and balances nerves.

Om chanting improves oxygen, strengthens lungs, regulates heart health.

Chanting Om enhances concentration, memory, and improves sleep cycles.

In today's fast-paced modern life, stress, anxiety, and work pressure have become increasingly common. In these circumstances, people resort to various forms of yoga and exercise to achieve mental peace and better health. But did you know that chanting Om, a practice prevalent in our Sanatan Dharma for centuries, can also lead to a healthy life? Along with its religious and spiritual significance, modern science and medical research are now confirming the physical and mental benefits of chanting Om in the morning.

Morning is considered the best time for spiritual practice and meditation. If you wake up every morning and chant Om with complete devotion for just 10 to 15 minutes, it recharges your entire body from within. Let's explore the significant health benefits of chanting Om every morning.

Provides Permanent Relief From Mental Stress And Anxiety

Stress has emerged as one of the biggest health problems today. When you sit quietly in the morning and chant Om, the sound waves it produces calm your mind. According to scientists, chanting Om rapidly reduces the levels of the stress hormone cortisol in the body. This sound balances our brain's nervous system, effectively curbing sudden outbursts of anger, anxiety, and mental instability.

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Heart And Lungs Remain Healthy

According to health experts and medical reports, when we pronounce the "M" part of the word Om, a deep vibration is created in our head and throat. This vibration activates the vagus nerve, the most important nerve in our body. The vagus nerve directly controls our heart, lungs, and digestive system. Its activation normalizes heartbeat, regulates blood pressure, and improves blood circulation.

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Improvement In Oxygen Level

To chant Om correctly, one needs to take a deep breath and then slowly exhale to produce the sound. This process serves as an excellent breathing exercise. It significantly increases our lungs' oxygen absorption capacity. Practicing it in the morning in fresh air helps eliminate toxic carbon dioxide from the body and strengthens the lungs, significantly reducing the risk of respiratory diseases.

Significant Increase In Concentration And Memory Power

Chanting Om in the morning is a blessing for students and working professionals. Chanting Om with concentration activates brain neurons, improving focus and memory. This sound harmonizes both parts of the brain, fostering creative thinking and decision-making.

Get Rid Of Insomnia Forever

If you struggle to sleep well at night or wake up frequently, start chanting Om regularly in the morning. This inner sound frees the mind from thoughts and brings it into a completely relaxed state. Regular practice improves sleep cycles and leads to deep, peaceful sleep without the need for medication.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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