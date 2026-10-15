Durga Puja 2026: Ahiritola Pandal Brings North Kolkata’s Sweet-Making Legacy To Life | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pandal highlights Bengal's sweet-making heritage and local craftsmanship.

Theme draws from Ahiritola's historic milk distribution connection.

Traditional items recreate North Kolkata's cultural sweet shop world.

Maa Durga depicted as Bengal's daughter, a caring mother.

Durga Puja 2026 will see Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durga Pandal in North Kolkata turn the spotlight on Bengal’s long-standing relationship with sweets, local craftsmanship, and community life. Drawing inspiration from the area’s name and its historic association with milk distribution, the theme explores how sweet shops became an important part of the region’s cultural identity. Traditional earthen pots, sweet boxes, vintage advertisements, and old architectural details help recreate this world. At the centre is Maa Durga, presented as Bengal’s daughter and a caring mother. The pandal connects the festival’s religious significance with the everyday traditions that have shaped Kolkata.

Ahiritola Durga Pandal 2026: The Story Behind The Theme

Ahiritola’s theme takes visitors into the history of North Kolkata’s sweet-making traditions. The name Ahiritola is associated with ahirs, or milkmen, reflecting the locality’s connection with milk distribution. The pandal uses this link to explore the role of milk and sweets in Bengal’s food culture.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal showcases North Kolkata's sweet-making heritage and cultural legacy under the theme 'Maitri Madhuri Anweshane' https://t.co/okxRku4Vjq — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

An intricately designed box serves as a window into the past, bringing together references to sweet-making, folk traditions and everyday life. The setting featuring Haran Majhi and a Mishtir Pathshala adds to the theme, while traditional sweet shops are presented as spaces that preserve local customs as well as serve customers.

Bengal’s Sweets, Craftsmanship And Memories

Earthen pots, traditional sweet boxes, vintage advertisements and images of old shops form an important part of the installation. These details highlight the work of artisans and the skills passed down through generations.

The objects also reflect how sweet shops have remained part of Bengal’s social life, from family celebrations to festivals and everyday visits. By bringing these elements together, Ahiritola Sarbojanin presents the history of sweets as part of North Kolkata’s wider cultural heritage.

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Maa Durga At The Heart Of The Pandal

Maa Durga is portrayed as both a beloved daughter returning home and a mother surrounded by her children. Her simple appearance draws on the familiar domestic setting associated with traditional North Kolkata households, where the festival is also a time for family reunions and shared celebrations.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, honours Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over the demon Mahishasura. According to Hindu belief, the goddess visits the earthly realm during the festival to bless her devotees.

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With its focus on sweets, traditional craftsmanship and the cultural life of North Kolkata, Ahiritola Sarbojanin’s Durga Puja 2026 theme brings local history into the festival experience. It offers visitors a chance to explore the traditions that continue to shape Bengal’s identity.