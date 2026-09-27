Pitru Paksha 2026: Why Is Shraddha Performed In The Afternoon, Not Morning?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pitru Paksha rituals for ancestors primarily performed afternoon.

Morning is for gods; ancestral Shraddha is strictly afternoon.

Sun's position ensures offerings reach ancestors properly.

Kutup, Rohini Muhurta are auspicious afternoon times for Shraddha.

Pitru Paksha 2026: Pitru Paksha is a time to pay homage to and remember our ancestors, starting on September 27, 2026. During Pitru Paksha, the time for performing Shraddha, Tarpan, and Pind Daan is of special significance.

Usually, worship of gods and goddesses is performed in the morning, but Shraddha (shraadh) performed for ancestors is usually performed in the afternoon. Let us find out why Shraddha is performed only in the afternoon.

Why Is Shraddha Not Performed In The Morning?

The purpose of Shraddha is to pay homage, sacrifice, and offer to the ancestors. It is clearly stated in Veeramitrodaya. Purvahane daivikam karyamparahne tu paitrikam, i.e., divine work in the morning and ancestral work in the afternoon, is considered important.

Since morning belongs to the gods, Brahma Muhurta is considered the time of the gods. All divine powers awaken at sunrise. For devotion to God, it is essential to maintain a focused mind so that we can fully meditate on Him. After awakening, our mind remains calm and stable, which is why morning worship of the gods is given priority over ancestral worship.

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Why Is Afternoon The Best Time For Shraddha?

In religious tradition, the parts of the day considered suitable for performing rituals for ancestors include Kutup Muhurta, Rohini Muhurta, and the afternoon. The position of the sun and its rays during these times are such that the food and offerings reach the ancestors properly; therefore, the afternoon is considered the best time for worshipping ancestors. Bathing, taking a vow, and preparing for Shraddha can be done in the morning during Pitru Paksha, but Shraddha is performed in the afternoon.

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What Is Qutup Muhurta?

When the day is divided into 15 muhurtas, the eighth muhurta is called Kutup. In classical texts, it holds special significance for ancestral rituals. Mandimvati Bhaskar runs in the evening of the day. That is, the time when the Sun is in the eighth part of the day is called Kutup, and it is considered special in the context of offering food to the ancestors.

What Is Rohini Muhurta?

The ninth auspicious moment after Kutup is called Rohini. The Shraddha Vidhi Prasang of the Skanda Purana also states: Ashtamo yo muhurtascha kutapah sa nigdyate. Navamo rauhinah prokta iti shraddhavido viduh. That is, the eighth Muhurta is called Kutup, and the ninth is called Rohin.

Why Is Afternoon Special?

Afternoon is the part of the day that follows midday. This is considered a favorable time for performing Shraddha. Kutup and Rohin are special auspicious times around this time. If, for some reason, the Shraddha cannot be performed during Kutup, tradition prescribes performing Shraddha during the afternoon.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.