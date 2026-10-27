Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Noel Tata challenges Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran's reappointment validity.

He questions procedural flaws, agenda inclusion, and seeks meeting records.

Allegations surface regarding Chandrasekaran family's undeclared business dealings.

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has challenged the validity of Tata Sons’ decision to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for another five-year term, escalating a dispute over the governance and decision-making processes at the holding company of the Tata Group.

In a letter dated October 26 to Tata Sons company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Noel questioned the resolution passed at the board meeting on September 17, arguing that the proposal was not properly included in the meeting agenda. He has also sought an unedited audio-video recording of the meeting, along with board minutes and voting records, reported PTI, citing sources familiar with the development.

Chandrasekaran’s current term is due to end in February 2027. The Tata Sons board had approved his reappointment for a further five years at the September meeting.

The challenge brings differences within the conglomerate’s leadership into sharper focus, with questions raised over both the procedure followed for the reappointment and the disclosure of reported commercial dealings involving a company linked to Chandrasekaran’s family.

Why Noel Tata Has Challenged The Reappointment

Noel has argued that Chandrasekaran’s reappointment was taken up without being specifically listed on the September 17 meeting agenda. According to the report, he contends that the agenda item was limited to a briefing from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), rather than a decision on extending the chairman’s tenure.

He has also questioned the absence of a selection committee under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association. Noel had requested the formation of such a committee on August 13, reported NDTV Profit.

Another key objection concerns the voting requirements under the company’s Articles of Association. Noel maintains that Tata Trusts’ nominee directors must provide an affirmative vote for a resolution to be passed.

At the September 17 meeting, Noel opposed Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. Venu Srinivasan, the other Tata Trusts nominee on the Tata Sons board, voted with the majority in favour of the resolution. Anita George, Harish Manwani and Saurabh Agarwal were among the other directors who supported the reappointment.

Noel has also questioned why the resolution was certified and filed with the Registrar of Companies before the board minutes were finalised, according to the details cited in the letter.

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Noel Seeks Recording, Minutes And Voting Details

As part of his challenge, Noel has requested an unedited recording of the September 17 board meeting.

The wider set of documents sought in the letter includes the final signed minutes, individual voting records, different versions of the meeting agenda and records of changes made to board papers.

He has also sought declarations of interest, compliance documents and legal opinions supporting the reappointment decision.

The documents could help clarify how the proposal was brought before the board, what information was available to directors and whether the required procedures were followed.

TVS Motor Dealings Raise Conflict-Of-Interest Questions

The letter also raises questions about reported commercial arrangements between TVS Motor Company and Hanno One Warehousing, a company whose directors include Chandrasekaran’s wife, Lalitha, and son, Pranav.

According to the report, Noel has referred to reported arrangements under which TVS Motor leased around 17.41 acres of land near its Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu to Hanno One for 29 years. Hanno One is reportedly developing a facility of approximately 3.3 lakh square feet for TVS Motor.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 106 crore, with TVS Motor reportedly having advanced Rs 27 crore to Hanno One in connection with the facility.

The letter also refers to a separate industrial park project near TVS Motor’s Mysuru factory, estimated to cost Rs 330 crore and intended to serve the company and its suppliers.

Noel has questioned whether these reported business arrangements were disclosed to the Tata Sons board before it considered Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. He has sought records of disclosures, along with documents showing whether the board or its committees examined the transactions.

The issue raised in the letter is whether the directors had been given relevant information about the reported arrangements when assessing Chandrasekaran’s continuation as executive chairman.

Why Venu Srinivasan’s Role Has Come Under Scrutiny

Noel has also questioned Srinivasan’s participation in the reappointment process. Srinivasan is chairman emeritus of TVS Motor and a member of Tata Sons’ Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Noel has referred to Srinivasan’s participation in the committee’s deliberations on September 3 and his vote in favour of Chandrasekaran’s reappointment at the board meeting on September 17.

Noel has argued that Srinivasan should have disclosed the reported business arrangements between TVS Motor and Hanno One before taking part in the discussions and vote. He has questioned whether Srinivasan should have recused himself from the process.

The letter also raises questions about the disclosures recorded at the September board meeting. Noel has sought relevant declarations of interest, compliance confirmations and records of communications concerning Hanno One.

Tata Code Of Conduct And Corporate Governance In Focus

The dispute also centres on the Tata Group’s rules governing conflicts of interest and board conduct.

Noel has invoked the Tata Code of Conduct, which requires directors to disclose actual or potential conflicts of interest, including relevant interests involving immediate family members.

He has sought documents showing whether the reported TVS Motor-Hanno One arrangements were disclosed, whether the relevant directors met their disclosure obligations and whether legal advisers were informed about the transactions.

The letter also seeks details of the instructions and documents provided to legal advisers whose opinions supported the reappointment. Noel has asked Tata Sons to preserve relevant records, including board papers, meeting recordings, disclosures and communications.

The questions raised touch on the relationship between ownership, professional management and board oversight in a large business group.

Agamjeet Dang, CEO of Executive Access, told NDTV that professionalising a business involves more than appointing a professional chief executive. He said the process also requires owners to allow management to operate independently and boards to function as effective governance institutions.