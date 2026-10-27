Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cyclone Arnab intensified, prompting red alerts in Andhra Pradesh.

Landfall expected Wednesday near Yanam with severe winds.

Heavy rainfall forecast across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, UP.

Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal, prompting red alerts across coastal Andhra Pradesh ahead of its expected landfall on Wednesday, October 28. Authorities have prepared evacuation shelters and cancelled several train services as the storm threatens parts of southern and eastern India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that the cyclone had moved westwards at 22 kmph over the preceding six hours. The weather system was centred over the Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am IST on October 27 and is expected to move west-northwestwards before changing direction towards the northwest.

Landfall Expected Near Yanam On Wednesday

“Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, by the forenoon of October 28,” IMD said.

The storm is forecast to make landfall with maximum sustained wind speeds of 115–125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph. Coastal districts have been placed on red alert for October 28 as authorities prepare for the possibility of damaging winds and intense rainfall.

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Heavy Rain Forecast Across Four States

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28. Odisha is likely to experience similar conditions on October 28, while Chhattisgarh may receive heavy rainfall on October 28 and 29. East Uttar Pradesh is also likely to be affected on October 29.

Rainfall linked to the weather system has already caused waterlogging in parts of Odisha’s Puri district, affecting devotees visiting the Jagannath Temple.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of heavy rainfall in the state's northern coastal districts as the cyclone approaches. The storm's impact is expected to extend beyond the immediate landfall region.