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English NewsCitiesHotel Lease Dispute Suspected Behind Guwahati Shooting That Killed 5

Hotel Lease Dispute Suspected Behind Guwahati Shooting That Killed 5

The accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi, had taken the hotel on lease from its owner, Helena Bharali, around a year ago, Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Guwahati shooting incident killed five, injured one person.
  • Police arrested Ghanakanta Gogoi for the fatal attack.
  • A hotel lease dispute suspected as the incident's motive.
  • Hotel owner, son, brother, and staff among deceased.

A dispute over the lease of a hotel in Guwahati is suspected to have triggered a shooting that left five people dead and one injured on Monday evening. The police have arrested the accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi, but are yet to establish the motive behind the attack.

The firing took place near Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area of the Assam capital around 9 pm, Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said. The police have recovered the pistol allegedly used in the shooting.

Six people sustained bullet injuries in the incident. Four bodies were initially recovered from the spot, while another injured person died during treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). One person remains under treatment.

Lease Dispute Suspected As Motive

According to Mahanta, Gogoi had taken Hotel Bilas Inn on lease from its owner, Helena Bharali, around a year ago. The property belongs to Bharali and her family, who are originally from Barpeta.

Initial investigations suggest that Bharali and her family moved to Guwahati nearly two decades ago to establish businesses. Gogoi, a resident of Guwahati, had been in contact with the family for several years.

“Our initial investigation indicates that Gogoi had taken the hotel on lease from Bharali around a year ago, and they were involved in a dispute that could have led to the firing,” Mahanta said, adding that the accused would be questioned.

The police have not reached a conclusion on the motive. They are investigating whether disagreements over the hotel’s lease and property were directly linked to the shooting, as well as how the licensed pistol was used.

Hotel Owner, Son And Brother Among Dead

The police said Helena Bharali was the first person to be shot, followed by her son, Debarshi Kashyap, and her elder brother, Bhudeb Bharali. All three died.

GMCH principal Babul Kumar Bezbaruah said Nayan Das, 48, also died, while Satyendra Pathak, 42, was undergoing treatment for severe bullet injuries.

“Nayan was brought dead. The bullet got stuck in his mouth. Satyendra was bleeding so much because a bullet pierced part of his body, but he is responding to treatment now,” Bezbaruah said.

Both Das and Pathak worked at the hotel and had been appointed by Helena Bharali, according to family members.

Police Investigate Circumstances Of Shooting

The police have registered a case against Gogoi and are investigating the sequence of events that led to the shooting. They are also examining whether the lease dispute was directly connected to the attack.

The bodies have been sent to GMCH for postmortem examinations, and the victims’ family members have been formally informed about the incident.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Guwahati?

A shooting incident occurred near Hotel Bilas Inn on Monday evening, resulting in five deaths and one injury. The police have arrested Ghanakanta Gogoi in connection with the crime.

Who is the accused in the shooting?

The police arrested Ghanakanta Gogoi, a resident of Guwahati. He had leased Hotel Bilas Inn from its owner, Helena Bharali, about a year ago.

What is the suspected motive for the attack?

Police suspect the shooting was triggered by a dispute over the lease of Hotel Bilas Inn. Gogoi had leased the hotel from owner Helena Bharali.

Who were the victims of the shooting?

Five people died, including hotel owner Helena Bharali, her son, and her brother. Hotel worker Satyendra Pathak was injured and is undergoing treatment.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Guwahati News Guwahati Shooting
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