India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNews‘Kill Him Or Walk Naked’: Kolkata Father, Son Stripped At Gunpoint Over Relationship With Minor

‘Kill Him Or Walk Naked’: Kolkata Father, Son Stripped At Gunpoint Over Relationship With Minor

Three people were allegedly assaulted and paraded naked in Kolkata over a relationship with a minor girl, triggering protests and three arrests.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teen, father, friend paraded naked over minor girlfriend.
  • Family confined victims, assaulted, gun-threatened, publicly humiliated.
  • Police registered case, arrested three, probing firearm's origin.
  • Public protested incident; minister assured strict legal action.

An 18-year-old youth, his father and a 19-year-old friend were allegedly assaulted, threatened with a firearm and forced to walk naked through a street in Sarsuna, south-west Kolkata, on Sunday evening. The incident reportedly involved members of the family of the youth’s minor girlfriend. The incident came to light after the youth was allegedly caught kissing the 13-year-old girl near Khalpar Math in the Khudiram Pally area on October 25.

The case triggered protests on Monday, with angry residents vandalising the house of the alleged prime suspects and questioning the police over the handling of the case. Police, however, denied any delay and said three people had been arrested.

How The Alleged Assault Unfolded

According to eyewitnesses, the girl’s family had opposed the relationship. Tensions escalated after an associate of one of the girl’s relatives allegedly spotted the couple together. The youth and his friend were reportedly taken to the girl’s house, confined to a room and assaulted by her father and maternal uncle. The youth’s father was subsequently summoned to the residence, where he was allegedly attacked by a group of at least six people.

The victims were then allegedly threatened with a gun and forced to parade naked through the locality, drawing attention from residents.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Arnab Gathers Fury As Andhra Issues Red Alert, Trains Cancelled In Bengal; Strong Winds To Reach UP

Father Alleges Gun Threat And Public Humiliation

Speaking to reporters, the youth’s father alleged that the girl’s maternal uncle handed him a firearm and gave him two options: shoot his son or walk naked alongside him.

“People took videos of me, my son and his friend walking naked. It was such a humiliation for us,” he said, as per reports.

A video purportedly showing the incident has circulated on social media. PTI said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Three Arrested, Police Probe Firearm

Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the youth’s father. The charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) reportedly include attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means, wrongful confinement, defamation, criminal intimidation and kidnapping.

An officer said some members of the girl’s family had fled before police arrived at the scene.

“The girl’s parents were arrested from their home. Her maternal uncle was caught by locals and handed over to police. We are trying to find out the firearm and enquire from where that was procured,” the officer said.

Police also said the incident triggered tension in the neighbourhood. Residents attempted to vandalise the girl’s house, prompting a police team to intervene and restore order.

ALSO READ: 5 Of 11 Women Accuse Trump Of Sexual Assault, House Democrats’ Epstein Report Says; White House Denies It

Minister Assures Action Against Accused

West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul expressed shock over the incident and assured that those responsible would face legal action.

“Nobody will be spared. I want to assure all people of Bengal that those behind the incident will be dealt with strictly according to law. Political affiliation would not be a shield,” she said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Sarsuna, Kolkata?

An 18-year-old youth, his father, and a 19-year-old friend were allegedly assaulted, threatened with a firearm, and forced to walk naked through a street. This incident involved the family of the youth's minor girlfriend.

What prompted the alleged assault?

The incident was triggered after the 18-year-old youth was reportedly caught kissing his 13-year-old girlfriend. Her family had previously opposed their relationship, escalating tensions.

What actions have the police taken regarding the incident?

Police have arrested three individuals, including the girl's parents and maternal uncle. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and police are actively probing the firearm used.

What kind of humiliation did the victims endure?

The victims were allegedly confined, assaulted, threatened with a gun, and forced to parade naked publicly. The youth's father was reportedly given a choice between shooting his son or walking naked.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Oct 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata Crime News Kolkata Naked Parade Sarsuna
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Seeks Centre, EC Response On Plea Against MLAs Resigning To Evade Anti-Defection Law
Supreme Court Seeks Centre, EC Response On Plea Against MLAs Resigning To Evade Anti-Defection Law
India
Cyclone Arnab Gathers Fury As Andhra Issues Red Alert, Trains Cancelled In Bengal; Strong Winds To Reach UP
Cyclone Arnab Intensifies As AP On Red Alert, Trains Cancelled In WB, UP Braces For Gales
World
UN Chief Warns Of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ Risk As Israel Expands West Bank Operation
UN Chief Warns Of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ Risk As Israel Expands West Bank Operation
World
US Suspends Visa-Free Entry For Chinese Nationals, Cites Birth Tourism, Espionage Concerns
US Suspends Visa-Free Entry For Chinese Nationals Over Birth Tourism, Security Concerns
Advertisement

Videos

MALLIKARJUN KHARGE ने PM MODI के पिता पर जो कहा उस विवाद की असल वजह ये शख्स है? INSIDE STORY!
PM Modi Viral Video: Girl Praises UP Security in Varanasi, PM Says, “Thank Yogi Ji”
Delhi North Block Fire: Blaze Breaks Out on Rooftop AC Boiler, Fire Brought Under Control
Kanpur News: CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Maharishi Valmiki Ashram on Valmiki Jayanti
Sultanpur Court News: Rahul Gandhi Acquitted in 2018 Defamation Case, Congress Celebrates Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget