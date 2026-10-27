‘Kill Him Or Walk Naked’: Kolkata Father, Son Stripped At Gunpoint Over Relationship With Minor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teen, father, friend paraded naked over minor girlfriend.

Family confined victims, assaulted, gun-threatened, publicly humiliated.

Police registered case, arrested three, probing firearm's origin.

Public protested incident; minister assured strict legal action.

An 18-year-old youth, his father and a 19-year-old friend were allegedly assaulted, threatened with a firearm and forced to walk naked through a street in Sarsuna, south-west Kolkata, on Sunday evening. The incident reportedly involved members of the family of the youth’s minor girlfriend. The incident came to light after the youth was allegedly caught kissing the 13-year-old girl near Khalpar Math in the Khudiram Pally area on October 25.

The case triggered protests on Monday, with angry residents vandalising the house of the alleged prime suspects and questioning the police over the handling of the case. Police, however, denied any delay and said three people had been arrested.

How The Alleged Assault Unfolded

According to eyewitnesses, the girl’s family had opposed the relationship. Tensions escalated after an associate of one of the girl’s relatives allegedly spotted the couple together. The youth and his friend were reportedly taken to the girl’s house, confined to a room and assaulted by her father and maternal uncle. The youth’s father was subsequently summoned to the residence, where he was allegedly attacked by a group of at least six people.

The victims were then allegedly threatened with a gun and forced to parade naked through the locality, drawing attention from residents.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Arnab Gathers Fury As Andhra Issues Red Alert, Trains Cancelled In Bengal; Strong Winds To Reach UP

Father Alleges Gun Threat And Public Humiliation

Speaking to reporters, the youth’s father alleged that the girl’s maternal uncle handed him a firearm and gave him two options: shoot his son or walk naked alongside him.

“People took videos of me, my son and his friend walking naked. It was such a humiliation for us,” he said, as per reports.

A video purportedly showing the incident has circulated on social media. PTI said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Three Arrested, Police Probe Firearm

Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the youth’s father. The charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) reportedly include attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means, wrongful confinement, defamation, criminal intimidation and kidnapping.

An officer said some members of the girl’s family had fled before police arrived at the scene.

“The girl’s parents were arrested from their home. Her maternal uncle was caught by locals and handed over to police. We are trying to find out the firearm and enquire from where that was procured,” the officer said.

Police also said the incident triggered tension in the neighbourhood. Residents attempted to vandalise the girl’s house, prompting a police team to intervene and restore order.

ALSO READ: 5 Of 11 Women Accuse Trump Of Sexual Assault, House Democrats’ Epstein Report Says; White House Denies It

Minister Assures Action Against Accused

West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul expressed shock over the incident and assured that those responsible would face legal action.

“Nobody will be spared. I want to assure all people of Bengal that those behind the incident will be dealt with strictly according to law. Political affiliation would not be a shield,” she said.