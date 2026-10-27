The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced dedicated helpline numbers to help candidates resolve queries related to entrance examinations, including JEE Main, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET). Students can use these contact details to seek examination-related assistance and access information through the agency's official channels.

The testing agency has provided two contact options for candidates. A toll-free helpline, 1800-180-474, is available round the clock, while the help desk at 011-69227700 can be reached between 8 am and 10 pm.

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Alongside the contact details, the NTA has warned candidates to remain alert to fraudulent calls and messages. Students should not share confidential information with anyone claiming to represent the agency. The NTA has clarified that its official helpline representatives will never ask candidates for their passwords or one-time passwords (OTPs).

Candidates have also been advised to rely on the agency's verified communication channels for updates on examination dates, public notices, admit cards and results.

NTA Helpline Numbers And Timings: Check Contact Details

Candidates seeking assistance with examinations conducted by the NTA can use the following contact numbers:

Toll-free helpline: 1800-180-474

Availability: 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Help desk number: 011-69227700

Help desk timings: 8 am to 10 pm

Students should use these official contact options for examination-related queries and exercise caution when dealing with unverified callers or messages. Requests for passwords or OTPs should be treated as a warning sign, as the agency has explicitly stated that it will not seek such details through its helplines.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Underway

The application process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is currently open. The NTA began accepting applications on October 24, and candidates can submit their forms until November 22.

Applicants who wish to appear for the examination can complete the registration process through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the provided examination schedule, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is scheduled to take place on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28.

Candidates should complete the application process within the prescribed period and check the official portal for examination-related notices and further instructions.

UGC-NET December 2026: Over 5.5 Lakh Candidates Registered

The registration process for the UGC-NET December 2026 examination is also in progress. Data released by the NTA showed that 5,50,048 candidates had registered as of October 25.

Of the total registered candidates, 3,73,419 had completed their applications and paid the examination fee. However, several applicants still had steps left to finish.

According to the figures shared by the agency, 1,36,993 candidates had yet to upload their photographs and signatures, with their examination fee payments also pending. Another 31,580 candidates had uploaded their photographs and signatures but had not paid the application fee.

These figures indicate that registration alone does not mean an application has been completed. Candidates should check their application status and ensure that all required formalities have been fulfilled.

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2027 Registration: How To Apply, Documents Required And Step-By-Step Guide

UGC-NET Applicants Advised To Complete Pending Steps

Candidates who have not registered for the December 2026 UGC-NET examination can visit the official application portal to submit their forms. Those who have already started the process but have not completed it should review their application status and address any outstanding requirements.

Applicants with incomplete forms should upload the required photographs and signatures, pay the examination fee where pending, and download the confirmation page after completing the process.

The NTA has advised candidates not to leave these formalities until the final day. Completing the application well before the deadline can help applicants avoid last-minute difficulties.

Students preparing for JEE Main, CUET and UGC-NET should regularly check the NTA's official website and verified channels for authentic updates. They should also keep their login credentials confidential and use the designated helplines if they require examination-related assistance.

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