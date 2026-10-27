India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationNTA Helpline Numbers: Students Can Call 24/7 Or Till 10 PM For Exam Queries, Check Contact Details

NTA Helpline Numbers: Students Can Call 24/7 Or Till 10 PM For Exam Queries, Check Contact Details

NTA has shared two helpline numbers for students. Check the toll-free contact, help desk timings and support for JEE Main, CUET and UGC-NET queries.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 11:27 AM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced dedicated helpline numbers to help candidates resolve queries related to entrance examinations, including JEE Main, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET). Students can use these contact details to seek examination-related assistance and access information through the agency's official channels. 

The testing agency has provided two contact options for candidates. A toll-free helpline, 1800-180-474, is available round the clock, while the help desk at 011-69227700 can be reached between 8 am and 10 pm. 

ALSO READ: UP Board Exam 2027: Unhappy With Your Exam Centre? Students Can Raise Objections Till October 28

Alongside the contact details, the NTA has warned candidates to remain alert to fraudulent calls and messages. Students should not share confidential information with anyone claiming to represent the agency. The NTA has clarified that its official helpline representatives will never ask candidates for their passwords or one-time passwords (OTPs). 

Candidates have also been advised to rely on the agency's verified communication channels for updates on examination dates, public notices, admit cards and results. 

NTA Helpline Numbers And Timings: Check Contact Details 

Candidates seeking assistance with examinations conducted by the NTA can use the following contact numbers: 

  • Toll-free helpline: 1800-180-474 
  • Availability: 24 hours a day, seven days a week 
  • Help desk number: 011-69227700 
  • Help desk timings: 8 am to 10 pm 

Students should use these official contact options for examination-related queries and exercise caution when dealing with unverified callers or messages. Requests for passwords or OTPs should be treated as a warning sign, as the agency has explicitly stated that it will not seek such details through its helplines. 

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Underway 

The application process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is currently open. The NTA began accepting applications on October 24, and candidates can submit their forms until November 22. 

Applicants who wish to appear for the examination can complete the registration process through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

According to the provided examination schedule, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is scheduled to take place on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28. 

Candidates should complete the application process within the prescribed period and check the official portal for examination-related notices and further instructions. 

UGC-NET December 2026: Over 5.5 Lakh Candidates Registered 

The registration process for the UGC-NET December 2026 examination is also in progress. Data released by the NTA showed that 5,50,048 candidates had registered as of October 25. 

Of the total registered candidates, 3,73,419 had completed their applications and paid the examination fee. However, several applicants still had steps left to finish. 

According to the figures shared by the agency, 1,36,993 candidates had yet to upload their photographs and signatures, with their examination fee payments also pending. Another 31,580 candidates had uploaded their photographs and signatures but had not paid the application fee. 

These figures indicate that registration alone does not mean an application has been completed. Candidates should check their application status and ensure that all required formalities have been fulfilled. 

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2027 Registration: How To Apply, Documents Required And Step-By-Step Guide

UGC-NET Applicants Advised To Complete Pending Steps 

Candidates who have not registered for the December 2026 UGC-NET examination can visit the official application portal to submit their forms. Those who have already started the process but have not completed it should review their application status and address any outstanding requirements. 

Applicants with incomplete forms should upload the required photographs and signatures, pay the examination fee where pending, and download the confirmation page after completing the process. 

The NTA has advised candidates not to leave these formalities until the final day. Completing the application well before the deadline can help applicants avoid last-minute difficulties. 

Students preparing for JEE Main, CUET and UGC-NET should regularly check the NTA's official website and verified channels for authentic updates. They should also keep their login credentials confidential and use the designated helplines if they require examination-related assistance.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 27 Oct 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA NTA Helpline Numbers NTA Help Desk
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
UP Board Exam 2027: Unhappy With Your Exam Centre? Students Can Raise Objections Till October 28
UP Board Exam 2027: Unhappy With Your Exam Centre? Students Can Raise Objections Till October 28
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today October 26 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today October 26 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
CGBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetables Expected Soon; Check Latest Updates
CGBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetables Expected Soon; Check Latest Updates
Education
JEE Main 2027 Registration: How To Apply, Documents Required And Step-By-Step Guide
JEE Main 2027 Registration: How To Apply, Documents Required And Step-By-Step Guide
Advertisement

Videos

MALLIKARJUN KHARGE ने PM MODI के पिता पर जो कहा उस विवाद की असल वजह ये शख्स है? INSIDE STORY!
PM Modi Viral Video: Girl Praises UP Security in Varanasi, PM Says, “Thank Yogi Ji”
Delhi North Block Fire: Blaze Breaks Out on Rooftop AC Boiler, Fire Brought Under Control
Kanpur News: CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Maharishi Valmiki Ashram on Valmiki Jayanti
Sultanpur Court News: Rahul Gandhi Acquitted in 2018 Defamation Case, Congress Celebrates Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget