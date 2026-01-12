Shattila Ekadashi will be observed on January 14, 2026, during the Krishna Paksha of the Magha month. The fast will be observed as per Udaya Tithi on this date.
Shattila Ekadashi 2026: Rare Auspicious Yogs On 14 January Promise Wealth, Fortune And Divine Blessings
Shattila Ekadashi 2026 falls on 14 January with rare Sarvartha Siddhi and Amrit Siddhi Yogs. Know its date, significance, rituals, benefits of sesame worship and sacred fasting rules.
Shattila Ekadashi 2026: Shattila Ekadashi, one of the most spiritually powerful fasting days in the Hindu calendar, will be observed on 14 January 2026 during the Krishna Paksha of the Magha month. This sacred Ekadashi is considered exceptionally auspicious as it arrives with two rare celestial alignments, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Amrit Siddhi Yog, magnifying the spiritual and material rewards of worship and fasting. Devotees believe that observing this vrat with faith brings prosperity, removes poverty, fulfils desires and invites the abundant grace of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.
ALSO READ: 9 Powerful Vrats That Can Transform Your Destiny And Bless Your Life
Why Shattila Ekadashi Is So Special
The term Shattila comes from two Sanskrit words, ‘Shat’ meaning six and ‘Til’ meaning sesame. On this Ekadashi, devotees perform six sacred actions using sesame seeds while worshipping Lord Vishnu. The Magh month itself is associated with purification, making this Ekadashi one of the most spiritually rewarding observances of the year.
Shattila Ekadashi 2026 Date And Timings
According to the Vedic Panchang, Shattila Ekadashi begins on 13 January 2026 at 3:16 PM and ends on 14 January 2026 at 5:53 PM. As per Udaya Tithi, the fast will be observed on 14 January 2026.
Powerful Yogs On Shattila Ekadashi 2026
This year brings extraordinary spiritual strength due to:
- Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: 7:15 AM (14 Jan) to 3:03 AM (15 Jan)
- Amrit Siddhi Yog: 7:15 AM (14 Jan) to 3:03 AM (15 Jan)
Any prayer, charity, ritual or spiritual act performed during these Yogs is believed to yield double the merit and divine rewards.
Benefits Of Observing Shattila Ekadashi Vrat
Scriptures state that this Ekadashi grants:
- Liberation from sins and negative karma
- Protection from untimely death and misfortune
- Growth of wealth, honour, fame and prosperity
- Blessings of ancestors and spiritual elevation
- Fulfilment of heartfelt desires
The Skanda Puran and Padma Puran both glorify this vrat as more rewarding than elaborate yajnas and rituals.
Importance Of Sesame (Til) On Shattila Ekadashi
Sesame plays the central role in this vrat. The six sacred uses are:
- Sesame Bath – purification of body and mind
- Sesame Paste (Ubtan) – health and radiance
- Sesame Havan – peace and positivity at home
- Sesame Tarpan – ancestral blessings
- Sesame Food – balanced nourishment
- Sesame Charity – accumulation of eternal merit
The Padma Puran declares that each sesame seed donated removes countless sins and attracts lasting prosperity.
Essential Puja Rituals
- Chant “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”
- Perform Abhishek of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi
- Offer yellow garments, flowers, sweets and seasonal fruits
- Present Tulsi leaves during puja
- Donate sesame, food and warm clothing
Rules To Observe On Ekadashi
- Avoid rice and rice products
- Do not touch Tulsi leaves
- Maintain peaceful thoughts and speech
- Refrain from arguments and negative emotions
- Avoid tamasic foods and behaviours
Shattila Ekadashi is not merely a fast; it is a gateway to abundance, peace and spiritual fulfilment. Even listening to the vrat katha is said to grant merit equal to performing the Vajapeya Yajna. With such divine energies aligning on 14 January 2026, this sacred day becomes a rare opportunity for transformation, prosperity and divine connection.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]
Related Video
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Frequently Asked Questions
When will Shattila Ekadashi be observed in 2026?
What makes Shattila Ekadashi 2026 special?
This Ekadashi is special due to the presence of Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Amrit Siddhi Yog. These rare celestial alignments magnify the rewards of worship and fasting.
What is the significance of 'Til' (sesame seeds) on Shattila Ekadashi?
The name 'Shattila' comes from 'Shat' (six) and 'Til' (sesame). Devotees perform six sacred actions using sesame seeds during worship on this day for purification and merit.
What are the benefits of observing Shattila Ekadashi Vrat?
Observing this vrat can grant liberation from sins, protection from misfortune, growth of wealth and prosperity, and fulfilment of desires. It is considered more rewarding than elaborate rituals.
What are some essential puja rituals for Shattila Ekadashi?
Essential rituals include chanting 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya', performing Abhishek of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, offering prayers with specific items, and donating sesame and other goods.