Shattila Ekadashi 2026: Shattila Ekadashi, one of the most spiritually powerful fasting days in the Hindu calendar, will be observed on 14 January 2026 during the Krishna Paksha of the Magha month. This sacred Ekadashi is considered exceptionally auspicious as it arrives with two rare celestial alignments, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Amrit Siddhi Yog, magnifying the spiritual and material rewards of worship and fasting. Devotees believe that observing this vrat with faith brings prosperity, removes poverty, fulfils desires and invites the abundant grace of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Why Shattila Ekadashi Is So Special

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

The term Shattila comes from two Sanskrit words, ‘Shat’ meaning six and ‘Til’ meaning sesame. On this Ekadashi, devotees perform six sacred actions using sesame seeds while worshipping Lord Vishnu. The Magh month itself is associated with purification, making this Ekadashi one of the most spiritually rewarding observances of the year.

Shattila Ekadashi 2026 Date And Timings

According to the Vedic Panchang, Shattila Ekadashi begins on 13 January 2026 at 3:16 PM and ends on 14 January 2026 at 5:53 PM. As per Udaya Tithi, the fast will be observed on 14 January 2026.

Powerful Yogs On Shattila Ekadashi 2026

This year brings extraordinary spiritual strength due to:

Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: 7:15 AM (14 Jan) to 3:03 AM (15 Jan)

7:15 AM (14 Jan) to 3:03 AM (15 Jan) Amrit Siddhi Yog: 7:15 AM (14 Jan) to 3:03 AM (15 Jan)

Any prayer, charity, ritual or spiritual act performed during these Yogs is believed to yield double the merit and divine rewards.

Benefits Of Observing Shattila Ekadashi Vrat

Scriptures state that this Ekadashi grants:

Liberation from sins and negative karma

Protection from untimely death and misfortune

Growth of wealth, honour, fame and prosperity

Blessings of ancestors and spiritual elevation

Fulfilment of heartfelt desires

The Skanda Puran and Padma Puran both glorify this vrat as more rewarding than elaborate yajnas and rituals.

Importance Of Sesame (Til) On Shattila Ekadashi

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Sesame plays the central role in this vrat. The six sacred uses are:

Sesame Bath – purification of body and mind

purification of body and mind Sesame Paste (Ubtan) – health and radiance

health and radiance Sesame Havan – peace and positivity at home

peace and positivity at home Sesame Tarpan – ancestral blessings

ancestral blessings Sesame Food – balanced nourishment

balanced nourishment Sesame Charity – accumulation of eternal merit

The Padma Puran declares that each sesame seed donated removes countless sins and attracts lasting prosperity.

Essential Puja Rituals

Chant “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”

Perform Abhishek of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi

Offer yellow garments, flowers, sweets and seasonal fruits

Present Tulsi leaves during puja

Donate sesame, food and warm clothing

Rules To Observe On Ekadashi

Avoid rice and rice products

Do not touch Tulsi leaves

Maintain peaceful thoughts and speech

Refrain from arguments and negative emotions

Avoid tamasic foods and behaviours

Shattila Ekadashi is not merely a fast; it is a gateway to abundance, peace and spiritual fulfilment. Even listening to the vrat katha is said to grant merit equal to performing the Vajapeya Yajna. With such divine energies aligning on 14 January 2026, this sacred day becomes a rare opportunity for transformation, prosperity and divine connection.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]