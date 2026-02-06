Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mahashivratri 2026: Mahashivratri, one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Lord Shiv, will be observed on 15 February 2026. According to Hindu belief, this sacred night marks the first appearance of Mahadev in the form of the Shivling. On this auspicious occasion, devotees perform Shivling Abhishek with deep faith, believing it brings happiness, removes planetary obstacles, and ensures financial stability.

It is also believed that bringing certain holy items home from the Shiv temple after Abhishek can attract prosperity, peace, and protection. Here’s everything devotees should know.

Mahashivratri 2026: Sacred Items Used For Shivling Abhishek

Water (Jal): Offering even a single pot of water to Lord Shiv is said to please him instantly and fulfil devotees’ wishes.

Offering even a single pot of water to Lord Shiv is said to please him instantly and fulfil devotees’ wishes. Milk: Abhishek with milk is believed to bring financial stability and strengthen economic conditions.

Abhishek with milk is believed to bring financial stability and strengthen economic conditions. Curd: The cooling nature of curd helps calm the mind, reduce stress, and resolve ongoing problems.

The cooling nature of curd helps calm the mind, reduce stress, and resolve ongoing problems. Honey: Pouring honey on the Shivling is believed to bring harmony in married life and relief from illnesses.

Pouring honey on the Shivling is believed to bring harmony in married life and relief from illnesses. Ghee: Abhishek with ghee on Mahashivratri is considered beneficial for those facing child-related concerns.

Abhishek with ghee on Mahashivratri is considered beneficial for those facing child-related concerns. Black Sesame Seeds: Offering black sesame seeds is believed to protect devotees from negative energies and tantric obstacles.

After Abhishek, devotees should also worship Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati with complete rituals and offerings.

Items To Bring Home From The Shiv Temple

Bel Patra: Bringing home Bel Patra offered to Lord Shiv is considered highly auspicious. Keeping it in a wallet or locker is believed to ensure a steady flow of wealth.

Bringing home Bel Patra offered to Lord Shiv is considered highly auspicious. Keeping it in a wallet or locker is believed to ensure a steady flow of wealth. Offerings Made To Goddess Parvati: Items such as bangles, vermilion, mehendi, and other suhaag materials offered to Goddess Parvati should be brought home and worn. It is believed to ensure marital happiness, long life for the husband, and unbroken good fortune.

Items such as bangles, vermilion, mehendi, and other suhaag materials offered to Goddess Parvati should be brought home and worn. It is believed to ensure marital happiness, long life for the husband, and unbroken good fortune. Abhishek Water: Collect a small amount of water used during Shivling Abhishek and sprinkle it in all corners of the house or on unwell family members. This is believed to destroy negative energy and improve health.

A Festival Of Faith, Prosperity And Positive Energy

Mahashivratri is not just a ritualistic celebration but a powerful spiritual opportunity to invite positivity, prosperity, and divine blessings into one’s life. Performing Abhishek with devotion and following these traditional practices is believed to remove financial difficulties and bring lasting peace and abundance to the household.