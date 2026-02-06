Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionMahashivratri 2026: Bring These Sacred Items Home After Abhishek To Attract Wealth And Prosperity

Mahashivratri 2026: Bring These Sacred Items Home After Abhishek To Attract Wealth And Prosperity

Mahashivratri 2026 will be observed on 15 February. Know which sacred items devotees should bring home after Shivling Abhishek to invite wealth, remove negativity, and ensure prosperity.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mahashivratri 2026: Mahashivratri, one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Lord Shiv, will be observed on 15 February 2026. According to Hindu belief, this sacred night marks the first appearance of Mahadev in the form of the Shivling. On this auspicious occasion, devotees perform Shivling Abhishek with deep faith, believing it brings happiness, removes planetary obstacles, and ensures financial stability.

It is also believed that bringing certain holy items home from the Shiv temple after Abhishek can attract prosperity, peace, and protection. Here’s everything devotees should know.

ALSO READ:

Mahashivratri 2026: Sacred Items Used For Shivling Abhishek

  • Water (Jal): Offering even a single pot of water to Lord Shiv is said to please him instantly and fulfil devotees’ wishes.
  • Milk: Abhishek with milk is believed to bring financial stability and strengthen economic conditions.
  • Curd: The cooling nature of curd helps calm the mind, reduce stress, and resolve ongoing problems.
  • Honey: Pouring honey on the Shivling is believed to bring harmony in married life and relief from illnesses.
  • Ghee: Abhishek with ghee on Mahashivratri is considered beneficial for those facing child-related concerns.
  • Black Sesame Seeds: Offering black sesame seeds is believed to protect devotees from negative energies and tantric obstacles.

After Abhishek, devotees should also worship Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati with complete rituals and offerings.

Items To Bring Home From The Shiv Temple

  • Bel Patra: Bringing home Bel Patra offered to Lord Shiv is considered highly auspicious. Keeping it in a wallet or locker is believed to ensure a steady flow of wealth.
  • Offerings Made To Goddess Parvati: Items such as bangles, vermilion, mehendi, and other suhaag materials offered to Goddess Parvati should be brought home and worn. It is believed to ensure marital happiness, long life for the husband, and unbroken good fortune.
  • Abhishek Water: Collect a small amount of water used during Shivling Abhishek and sprinkle it in all corners of the house or on unwell family members. This is believed to destroy negative energy and improve health.

A Festival Of Faith, Prosperity And Positive Energy

Mahashivratri is not just a ritualistic celebration but a powerful spiritual opportunity to invite positivity, prosperity, and divine blessings into one’s life. Performing Abhishek with devotion and following these traditional practices is believed to remove financial difficulties and bring lasting peace and abundance to the household.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Mahashivratri be observed in 2026?

Mahashivratri in 2026 will be observed on February 15th. This significant festival is dedicated to Lord Shiv and marks the first appearance of Mahadev as the Shivling.

What is the significance of Shivling Abhishek on Mahashivratri?

Devotees perform Shivling Abhishek with deep faith, believing it brings happiness, removes planetary obstacles, and ensures financial stability. It's considered a sacred ritual to please Lord Shiv.

Which holy items can be brought home from the Shiv temple after Abhishek for prosperity?

Bringing home Bel Patra, offerings made to Goddess Parvati (like bangles and vermilion), and the Abhishek water are believed to attract prosperity, peace, and protection into the household.

How do different offerings during Abhishek benefit devotees?

Offering water pleases Lord Shiv and fulfills wishes. Milk is for financial stability, curd for calming the mind, honey for marital harmony, ghee for child-related concerns, and black sesame seeds for protection from negative energies.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Lord Shiv Mahashivratri 2026 Shivling Abhishek
