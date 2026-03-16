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HomeReligionChaitra Navratri 2026: Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Rituals And More

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Rituals And More

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of a sacred period dedicated to Goddess Durga. Know the ghatasthapana muhurat, puja schedule, rituals, and significance of the nine-day festival.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 10:47 AM (IST)

This year, Chaitra Navratri and the Hindu New Year (Nav Samvatsar) will begin on March 19, and Navratri will conclude on March 27. During these nine days, devotees worship Goddess Durga with great devotion and faith.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra will begin at 6:52 AM on March 19 and end at 4:52 AM on March 20. Therefore, the Hindu New Year will be celebrated on the same day along with Gudi Padwa. The Hindu New Year traditionally begins from the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra Navratri.

This year, Navratri will be observed for the full nine days, and Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 26.

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Significance Of The Nine Days Of Navratri

During the nine days of Chaitra Navratri, different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped:

  • Day 1: Maa Shailputri
  • Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini
  • Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta
  • Day 4: Maa Kushmanda
  • Day 5: Maa Skandamata
  • Day 6: Maa Katyayani
  • Day 7: Maa Kalaratri
  • Day 8: Maa Mahagauri
  • Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri

Each form has its own spiritual significance. Devotees pray to these forms of the Goddess to receive different kinds of blessings.

On Ashtami and Navami, Kanya Pujan holds special importance. Young girls are worshipped as the embodiment of the Goddess, offered food and gifts. It is believed that performing this ritual pleases Goddess Durga and fulfills the devotees’ wishes.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat

Chaitra Navratri begins on the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha that prevails during sunrise. However, if Pratipada does not prevail at sunrise, scriptures instruct that Navratri should begin on the previous day (Amavasya).

According to the religious text Dharmasindhu, the Pratipada Tithi of this year does not prevail at sunrise on either of the two days. In 2026, Chaitra Shukla Pratipada will begin on March 19 at 6:54 AM and end at 4:52 AM the next day, before sunrise on March 20. Therefore, according to scriptures, Navratri and Ghatasthapana will be performed on March 19.

Auspicious Muhurat For Ghatasthapana:

  • Meena Lagna: 6:54 AM – 7:50 AM
  • Mithun Lagna: 11:24 AM – 1:38 PM
  • Shubh Choghadiya: 6:54 AM – 8:05 AM
  • Char, Labh, Amrit Choghadiya: till 3:32 PM
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 12:11 PM – 12:59 PM

Vikram Samvat 2083

In Hindu tradition, the New Year symbolizes new beginnings, fresh energy, and new resolutions. Just like every year, the new Samvatsar brings new possibilities along with certain challenges.

According to astrology, Vikram Samvat 2083 is called “Roudra Samvatsar,” whose influence will be seen throughout the year.

Chaitra Navratri Will Be Observed For Nine Days

This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin under some special astrological combinations. Although the Pratipada Tithi overlaps with Amavasya, creating a possibility of the first tithi being shortened, Navratri will still be observed for nine complete days.

According to scriptures, Ghatasthapana should be performed on the day when Pratipada Tithi occurs, which will be March 19.

Goddess Durga Will Arrive On A Palanquin

In Navratri tradition, Goddess Durga is believed to arrive on different vehicles each year, and the vehicle indicates the possible conditions for the coming months.

This year, Goddess Durga will arrive on a palanquin (Palki). According to Devi Bhagavata, the arrival of the Goddess on a palanquin is considered inauspicious and is believed to indicate social or political unrest, possible conflicts, or health-related challenges during the year.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Dates

  • March 19: Pratipada – Maa Shailputri Puja and Ghatasthapana
  • March 20: Dwitiya – Maa Brahmacharini Puja
  • March 21: Tritiya – Maa Chandraghanta Puja
  • March 22: Chaturthi – Maa Kushmanda Puja
  • March 23: Panchami – Maa Skandamata Puja
  • March 24: Shashthi – Maa Katyayani Puja
  • March 25: Saptami – Maa Kalaratri Puja
  • March 26: Ashtami – Maa Mahagauri Puja, Ram Navami
  • March 27: Navami – Maa Siddhidatri Puja, Navratri Parana

Items Required For Kalash Sthapana

Since Goddess Durga is believed to favor the color red, a red cloth or seat should be used. Other items required include:

  • Clay pot
  • Barley seeds (Jau)
  • Soil
  • Kalash filled with water
  • Sacred thread (Mouli)
  • Cardamom, cloves, camphor
  • Roli (vermilion powder)
  • Whole betel nut
  • Rice grains
  • Coins
  • Five leaves of Ashoka or mango
  • Coconut
  • Red cloth (Chunri)
  • Sindoor
  • Fruits and flowers
  • Flower garlands
  • Shringar items

Kalash Sthapana Procedure

  • On the first day of Navratri (Pratipada), take a bath early in the morning.
  • Clean the temple area in your home and begin by remembering Lord Ganesha. Then light an Akhand Jyoti in the name of Goddess Durga.
  • For Kalash Sthapana, fill a clay vessel with soil and sow barley seeds in it.
  • Draw a swastika on a copper pot using roli and tie a sacred thread around its upper part.
  • Fill the pot with water and add a few drops of Ganga Jal. Also place a coin, sacred grass (durbha), betel nut, perfume, and rice grains inside it.
  • Place five Ashoka or mango leaves on the mouth of the pot.
  • Wrap a coconut in a red cloth and tie it with sacred thread, then place it on top of the Kalash.
  • Keep the Kalash in the center of the vessel where barley seeds were sown.
  • Along with Kalash Sthapana, devotees take the vow of observing the nine-day fast.
  • You may also light an Akhand Jyoti for the Goddess during these days.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
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Chaitra Navratri Date Ghatasthapana Muhurat Chaitra Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri Puja Samagri List Chaitra Navratri Puja Rituals
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