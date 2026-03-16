Chaitra Navratri 2026: Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Rituals And More

This year, Chaitra Navratri and the Hindu New Year (Nav Samvatsar) will begin on March 19, and Navratri will conclude on March 27. During these nine days, devotees worship Goddess Durga with great devotion and faith.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra will begin at 6:52 AM on March 19 and end at 4:52 AM on March 20. Therefore, the Hindu New Year will be celebrated on the same day along with Gudi Padwa. The Hindu New Year traditionally begins from the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra Navratri.

This year, Navratri will be observed for the full nine days, and Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 26.

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Significance Of The Nine Days Of Navratri

During the nine days of Chaitra Navratri, different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped:

Day 1: Maa Shailputri

Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini

Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta

Day 4: Maa Kushmanda

Day 5: Maa Skandamata

Day 6: Maa Katyayani

Day 7: Maa Kalaratri

Day 8: Maa Mahagauri

Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri

Each form has its own spiritual significance. Devotees pray to these forms of the Goddess to receive different kinds of blessings.

On Ashtami and Navami, Kanya Pujan holds special importance. Young girls are worshipped as the embodiment of the Goddess, offered food and gifts. It is believed that performing this ritual pleases Goddess Durga and fulfills the devotees’ wishes.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat

Chaitra Navratri begins on the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha that prevails during sunrise. However, if Pratipada does not prevail at sunrise, scriptures instruct that Navratri should begin on the previous day (Amavasya).

According to the religious text Dharmasindhu, the Pratipada Tithi of this year does not prevail at sunrise on either of the two days. In 2026, Chaitra Shukla Pratipada will begin on March 19 at 6:54 AM and end at 4:52 AM the next day, before sunrise on March 20. Therefore, according to scriptures, Navratri and Ghatasthapana will be performed on March 19.

Auspicious Muhurat For Ghatasthapana:

Meena Lagna: 6:54 AM – 7:50 AM

Mithun Lagna: 11:24 AM – 1:38 PM

Shubh Choghadiya: 6:54 AM – 8:05 AM

Char, Labh, Amrit Choghadiya: till 3:32 PM

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:11 PM – 12:59 PM

Vikram Samvat 2083

In Hindu tradition, the New Year symbolizes new beginnings, fresh energy, and new resolutions. Just like every year, the new Samvatsar brings new possibilities along with certain challenges.

According to astrology, Vikram Samvat 2083 is called “Roudra Samvatsar,” whose influence will be seen throughout the year.

Chaitra Navratri Will Be Observed For Nine Days

This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin under some special astrological combinations. Although the Pratipada Tithi overlaps with Amavasya, creating a possibility of the first tithi being shortened, Navratri will still be observed for nine complete days.

According to scriptures, Ghatasthapana should be performed on the day when Pratipada Tithi occurs, which will be March 19.

Goddess Durga Will Arrive On A Palanquin

In Navratri tradition, Goddess Durga is believed to arrive on different vehicles each year, and the vehicle indicates the possible conditions for the coming months.

This year, Goddess Durga will arrive on a palanquin (Palki). According to Devi Bhagavata, the arrival of the Goddess on a palanquin is considered inauspicious and is believed to indicate social or political unrest, possible conflicts, or health-related challenges during the year.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Dates

March 19: Pratipada – Maa Shailputri Puja and Ghatasthapana

March 20: Dwitiya – Maa Brahmacharini Puja

March 21: Tritiya – Maa Chandraghanta Puja

March 22: Chaturthi – Maa Kushmanda Puja

March 23: Panchami – Maa Skandamata Puja

March 24: Shashthi – Maa Katyayani Puja

March 25: Saptami – Maa Kalaratri Puja

March 26: Ashtami – Maa Mahagauri Puja, Ram Navami

March 27: Navami – Maa Siddhidatri Puja, Navratri Parana

Items Required For Kalash Sthapana

Since Goddess Durga is believed to favor the color red, a red cloth or seat should be used. Other items required include:

Clay pot

Barley seeds (Jau)

Soil

Kalash filled with water

Sacred thread (Mouli)

Cardamom, cloves, camphor

Roli (vermilion powder)

Whole betel nut

Rice grains

Coins

Five leaves of Ashoka or mango

Coconut

Red cloth (Chunri)

Sindoor

Fruits and flowers

Flower garlands

Shringar items

Kalash Sthapana Procedure

On the first day of Navratri (Pratipada), take a bath early in the morning.

Clean the temple area in your home and begin by remembering Lord Ganesha. Then light an Akhand Jyoti in the name of Goddess Durga.

For Kalash Sthapana, fill a clay vessel with soil and sow barley seeds in it.

Draw a swastika on a copper pot using roli and tie a sacred thread around its upper part.

Fill the pot with water and add a few drops of Ganga Jal. Also place a coin, sacred grass (durbha), betel nut, perfume, and rice grains inside it.

Place five Ashoka or mango leaves on the mouth of the pot.

Wrap a coconut in a red cloth and tie it with sacred thread, then place it on top of the Kalash.

Keep the Kalash in the center of the vessel where barley seeds were sown.

Along with Kalash Sthapana, devotees take the vow of observing the nine-day fast.

You may also light an Akhand Jyoti for the Goddess during these days.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]