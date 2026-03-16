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HomeReligionShab-e-Qadr 2026: Know Date, Significance And How Muslims Observe The Sacred Night Of Ramadan

Shab-e-Qadr 2026: Know Date, Significance And How Muslims Observe The Sacred Night Of Ramadan

Discover the meaning and spiritual importance of Shab-e-Qadr, one of the holiest nights in Ramadan when Muslims engage in prayer, reflection, and seeking forgiveness.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 12:01 PM (IST)

Every day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan is considered sacred and spiritually significant for Muslims around the world. However, the night of Shab-e-Qadr holds special importance during the last ten days of Ramadan. Also known as Laylat al-Qadr, it is regarded as one of the holiest nights in Islam and carries immense spiritual value for believers.

Shab-e-Qadr is known by several names. In Arabic it is called Laylat al-Qadr, while in English it is often referred to as the Night of Decree, Night of Power, or Night of Value. It is also popularly described as the Night of Destiny and a deeply sacred night for prayer and reflection.

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Shab-e-Qadr 2026 Date In Islamic Calendar

Shab-e-Qadr is traditionally believed to fall on the 27th night of Ramadan. In 2026, Ramadan began on February 19, and accordingly the 27th night is expected to fall on March 16, 2026.

However, Islamic traditions also suggest that Laylat al-Qadr may occur on any of the odd-numbered nights during the last ten days of Ramadan, including the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th night. Because of this belief, many Muslims devote these final nights to increased worship and prayer.

Significance Of Shab-e-Qadr

According to Islamic belief, the first verses of the Quran were revealed on this night through the angel Jibreel to the Prophet Muhammad. Through the Prophet, Allah sent guidance for humanity on this powerful and blessed night.

It is widely believed that acts of worship performed on Shab-e-Qadr carry rewards greater than worship performed for a thousand months. The night is mentioned in Surah Al-Qadr in the Quran, which states that the Night of Decree is better than a thousand months, and that angels descend by the permission of Allah with peace lasting until dawn.

How Muslims Observe Shab-e-Qadr

On the night of Shab-e-Qadr, Muslims spend the entire night in worship and remembrance of Allah. Many offer special prayers, recite the Quran, and make heartfelt supplications.

Believers also seek forgiveness for their sins and pray for guidance and blessings. In addition to the nightly Tarawih prayers, many Muslims perform the late-night Tahajjud prayer. Recitation of the Quran, reading Hadith, and offering voluntary prayers (nafl) are also common acts of devotion during this sacred night.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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Ramzan Shab-e-Qadr Islamic Festival Ramadan 2026
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