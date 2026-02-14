Maha Shivratri 2026: Avoid These Common Mistakes While Performing Jalabhishek To Seek Blessings

Maha Shivratri will be observed on 15 February 2026. According to belief, this sacred day marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. Devotees celebrate it as the holy union of Shiv and Shakti, a symbol of balance, strength, and eternal harmony. Worshipping Mahadev and Maa Gauri on this occasion is considered highly auspicious and is believed to bring positive blessings and favorable outcomes in life.

Among the various rituals performed on this day, jalabhishek holds special importance. It is widely believed that offering water to Lord Shiv with a sincere and pure heart helps remove obstacles and difficulties. Across the country, devotees perform this ritual with deep faith. However, even small, unintentional mistakes during the offering can lessen the spiritual merit of the puja. For this reason, certain guidelines should be carefully followed.

Avoid Using Plastic Vessels

Scriptures recommend offering water from a copper or brass vessel. Using plastic or unclean containers is considered inauspicious. Devotees should ensure that the vessel is clean and pure before performing the ritual.

Do Not Offer Tulsi Leaves

Tulsi leaves are not used in Shiv worship. Traditionally, Tulsi is associated with Lord Vishnu. Therefore, devotees should avoid placing Tulsi on the Shivling.

Refrain From Offering Ketaki Flowers

Religious traditions state that Ketaki flowers are prohibited in the worship of Lord Shiv. On Maha Shivratri or during any Shiv puja, these flowers should not be offered.

Offer Belpatra Properly

Belpatra holds special significance in Shiv worship. The leaves should be intact, fresh, and free from tears or insect damage. While placing it on the Shivling, ensure that the smooth side faces upward.

Face The Auspicious Direction

While performing jalabhishek, facing the north direction is considered शुभ. Devotees should pour the water gently and steadily over the Shivling rather than emptying it abruptly.

Respect The Sacred Abhishek Water

The water that flows from the Shivling after the ritual is regarded as sacred. It should not be stepped on or treated disrespectfully.

