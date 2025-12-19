Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Magh Mela 2026: Know History, Significance, And Key Bathing Dates Of This Sacred Fair In Prayagraj

Magh Mela 2026: Know History, Significance, And Key Bathing Dates Of This Sacred Fair In Prayagraj

Magh Mela 2026 begins on 3 January in Prayagraj. Know why this sacred Hindu fair is held every year, its history, religious significance, and key bathing dates.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Magh Mela 2026: Magh Mela is one of Hinduism’s oldest and most spiritually significant annual gatherings, held on the sacred banks of the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. While the Kumbh Mela takes place once every 12 years, Magh Mela is observed every year during the holy month of Magh (January–February). In 2026, Magh Mela will begin on 3 January and conclude on 15 February, drawing thousands of devotees, saints, and Kalpvasis who come seeking spiritual purification, divine blessings, and liberation from past sins.

ALSO READ: Magh Mela 2026: Rare Auspicious Yog Forms After 75-Years; Know Magh Month Dates, Snaan-Daan Muhurat, And More

Why Is Magh Mela Celebrated Every Year?

Magh Mela is organised annually in Prayagraj because it is the only place where the three sacred rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati, converge. According to Hindu belief, bathing at the Sangam during the Magh month grants nectar-like virtues and offers a rare opportunity to cleanse oneself of accumulated sins.

These 45 sacred days are considered exceptionally powerful for spiritual renewal. Devotees believe that taking a holy dip during this period purifies karma, strengthens faith, and brings divine grace. This continuous spiritual significance is the primary reason Magh Mela is held every year without interruption.

Religious Significance Of Magh Mela

Ancient Hindu scriptures place immense importance on bathing during the Magh month. The Padma Purana states:

“Those who immerse themselves in cold sacred waters during Magh are freed from sins and attain heavenly realms.”

It is believed that Lord Vishnu is more pleased by sacred river bathing during Magh than by penance, charity, or rituals performed in other months. This is why Magh Snan is described as one of the easiest and most powerful paths to divine blessings.

Devotees also believe that during Magh Mela, celestial beings reside near the Sangam. Bathing on auspicious dates is said to attract special divine grace, while those who observe Kalpvas, living near the riverbanks with strict discipline, prayer, and austerity, are believed to attain spiritual liberation. Morning baths during this month are associated with longevity, good health, strength, prosperity, and fortune.

Historical Origins Of Magh Mela

Magh Mela is often described as the smaller annual form of the Kumbh Mela. Its roots are linked to the legendary Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), during which drops of Amrit fell at four sacred locations, Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik.

This mythological event sanctified these locations permanently. As a result, bathing in the holy rivers during Magh Mela is believed to erase sins and bestow merits equal to consuming divine nectar, making it spiritually rewarding even outside Kumbh years.

Major Sacred Bathing Dates During Magh Mela 2026

Devotees planning their pilgrimage should note these highly auspicious bathing days:

  • 3 January 2026: Paush Purnima
  • 14 January 2026: Makar Sankranti
  • 18 January 2026: Mauni Amavasya
  • 23 January 2026: Basant Panchami
  • 1 February 2026: Magh Purnima
  • 15 February 2026: Maha Shivratri

Bathing on these dates is believed to bring exceptional spiritual rewards and divine blessings.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Hindu Festivals Prayagraj Sangam Magh Mela 2026 Magh Snan
