Holi, India’s most vibrant festival of colours, takes on an extraordinary twist in 2026. For the first time in a century, planetary movements and a total lunar eclipse (Blood Moon) create a rare alignment, shifting the celebration of Rangwali Holi by a day. While Holika Dahan remains on 2 March, devotees will play with colours on 4 March, creating a unique 24-hour gap between fire rituals and the festival of colours. Let’s explore the astrological reasoning behind this exceptional phenomenon.

The Big Shift In Holi 2026 Dates

Traditionally, Holika Dahan occurs on the night of the full moon, followed by Rangwali Holi the next morning. However, in 2026, the cosmic configuration changes this sequence:

Holika Dahan: Night of 2 March 2026 (late Monday night/early 3 March)

Night of 2 March 2026 (late Monday night/early 3 March) Gap Day: 3 March 2026 (Tuesday - Sutak and Lunar Eclipse)

3 March 2026 (Tuesday - Sutak and Lunar Eclipse) Rangwali Holi (Dhuliandi): 4 March 2026 (Wednesday)

This rare separation is guided by both Bhadra and the lunar eclipse, ensuring rituals are observed in complete alignment with Hindu astrology.

Bhadra Kaal: Why Holika Dahan Starts Only After 12:50 AM

Ancient scriptures state, “Bhradraa cannot be performed during Shravani or Phalguni tithis.” Bhadra, associated with intense planetary energy, begins as soon as the full moon starts on 2 March at 5:55 PM.

Astrologically, lighting the Holika fire during Bhadra can bring inauspicious effects. Therefore, devotees must wait until the ‘tail’ of Bhadra ends at 12:50 AM on 3 March, marking the ideal muhurat for Holika Dahan: 12:50 AM – 2:02 AM.

The Total Lunar Eclipse: India’s Blood Moon On 3 March

Adding to Holi 2026’s rarity, a total lunar eclipse will be visible across India on 3 March. Unlike the eclipses in 2024 and 2025, which were not observable locally, this one will be clearly visible, bringing spiritual significance.

Sutak Period: Begins early 3 March (nine hours before eclipse)

Begins early 3 March (nine hours before eclipse) Eclipse Timing: 3:19 PM - 6:47 PM

According to astrology, celebrating or playing with colours during Sutak or eclipse is prohibited. The period is meant for reflection, meditation, and worship rather than festivities.

Why This Rare Alignment Happens Once In A Century

Astrologers note that the combination of a visible Blood Moon and Holi rituals is extraordinarily rare. During the lunar eclipse, the moon passes through Earth’s shadow, turning a deep copper-red, symbolically enhancing the spiritual energy of the festival. The alignment of Holika Dahan, Bhadra, and the eclipse in 2026 is considered a once-in-a-century occurrence, making this year’s Holi particularly significant.

4 March 2026: Rangwali Holi And Planetary Influence

Once the eclipse ends and purification rituals are complete, Holi colours will be celebrated on 4 March 2026. This Wednesday is astrologically favourable as Mercury, the ruler of the day, supports communication, intellect, and joyful interactions. The day is believed to relieve stress, strengthen relationships, and infuse harmony and laughter into communities.

Holi 2026 Muhurat In Major Cities

For devotees planning their celebrations, here are key timings for prominent Indian cities:

City Holika Dahan (Night 2–3 March) Lunar Eclipse Ends (3 March) Delhi 12:52 AM – 2:05 AM 6:47 PM Mumbai 1:10 AM – 2:20 AM 6:47 PM Kolkata 12:20 AM – 1:35 AM 6:47 PM Bengaluru 12:55 AM – 2:00 AM 6:47 PM 6:47 PM

Dos And Don’ts During Sutak And Eclipse

During Sutak (3 March): Avoid touching idols, maintain food hygiene using tulsi leaves.

Avoid touching idols, maintain food hygiene using tulsi leaves. During Eclipse: Chant mantras like ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ or Mahamrityunjaya for protection.

Chant mantras like ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ or Mahamrityunjaya for protection. On 4 March: Before playing with colours, sprinkle Gangajal, take a bath, and offer tilak with abir-gulal to Lord Krishna or family deities.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]