Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionAmalaki Ekadashi 2026: Date, Parana Time And All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Day

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Date, Parana Time And All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Day

Know the significance, Parana guidelines, and auspicious yogas associated with Amalaki Ekadashi and how to observe the fast correctly.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 07:37 AM (IST)

According to the Hindu Vedic calendar, Amalaki Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, February 27, 2026. The festival is celebrated every year on the Ekadashi tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalguna.

On this sacred day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu, revered as Jagat ke Nath (Lord of the Universe), and Goddess Lakshmi. Followers of the Vaishnava tradition, along with other devotees, observe the Ekadashi fast with great श्रद्धा and devotion.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Date And Tithi Timings

As per the Vedic Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi of Shukla Paksha in Phalguna will begin at 12:33 AM on February 27, 2026, and conclude at 10:32 PM the same day. Therefore, Amalaki Ekadashi will be observed on February 27.

Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat Parana Time

The fast will be observed on Friday, February 27, while the Parana (breaking of the fast) will take place on Saturday, February 28. The auspicious time for Parana is between 7:00 AM and 9:19 AM.

Auspicious Yogas On Amalaki Ekadashi

According to astrologer Anish Vyas, several auspicious yogas, including Ayushman Yoga, will be formed on the occasion of Amalaki Ekadashi. Worshipping Lord Vishnu during these favorable planetary alignments is believed to invite the special blessings of Goddess Lakshmi as well.

It is believed that observing the fast and offering prayers on this day grants devotees prosperity and happiness equivalent to heavenly comforts on Earth. The blessings are said to remove obstacles and bring positivity and success in life.

Ayushman Yoga will remain effective until 7:44 PM on February 27. Additionally, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, and Bhadravas Yoga will also coincide with Amalaki Ekadashi this year, enhancing the spiritual significance of the occasion.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 07:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026 Amalaki Ekadashi Date Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat Ekadashi February 2026 Amalaki Ekadashi Parana Time
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Date, Parana Time And All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Day
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Date, Parana Time And All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Day
Religion
Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings And All About This Sacred Day
Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings And All About This Sacred Day
Religion
Ramadan 2026 Day 7: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow
Ramadan 2026 Day 7: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow
Religion
Ramadan 2026 Day 6: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow
Ramadan 2026 Day 6: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe
Historic Moment: PM Modi Begins Historic 9-Year-Later Visit to Israel, Major Defense Deals Expected
Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget