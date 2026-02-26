Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Date, Parana Time And All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Day

According to the Hindu Vedic calendar, Amalaki Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, February 27, 2026. The festival is celebrated every year on the Ekadashi tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalguna.

On this sacred day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu, revered as Jagat ke Nath (Lord of the Universe), and Goddess Lakshmi. Followers of the Vaishnava tradition, along with other devotees, observe the Ekadashi fast with great श्रद्धा and devotion.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Date And Tithi Timings

As per the Vedic Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi of Shukla Paksha in Phalguna will begin at 12:33 AM on February 27, 2026, and conclude at 10:32 PM the same day. Therefore, Amalaki Ekadashi will be observed on February 27.

Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat Parana Time

The fast will be observed on Friday, February 27, while the Parana (breaking of the fast) will take place on Saturday, February 28. The auspicious time for Parana is between 7:00 AM and 9:19 AM.

Auspicious Yogas On Amalaki Ekadashi

According to astrologer Anish Vyas, several auspicious yogas, including Ayushman Yoga, will be formed on the occasion of Amalaki Ekadashi. Worshipping Lord Vishnu during these favorable planetary alignments is believed to invite the special blessings of Goddess Lakshmi as well.

It is believed that observing the fast and offering prayers on this day grants devotees prosperity and happiness equivalent to heavenly comforts on Earth. The blessings are said to remove obstacles and bring positivity and success in life.

Ayushman Yoga will remain effective until 7:44 PM on February 27. Additionally, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, and Bhadravas Yoga will also coincide with Amalaki Ekadashi this year, enhancing the spiritual significance of the occasion.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]