Ganesh Visarjan 2026: What To Do After Bappa's Farewell And Mistakes To Avoid

Ganesh Chaturthi brings Bappa into homes with devotion, celebrations and prayers. Depending on family traditions, devotees keep Lord Ganesha at home for one, three, five, seven, nine or 10 days before performing the visarjan. Anant Chaturdashi is considered especially significant for Ganpati Visarjan, and this year it falls on September 25.

After Bappa’s farewell, many devotees also pay attention to the way the puja space is handled. From cleaning the place of worship to taking care of the supari and prasad, a few things are traditionally kept in mind.

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Clean The Puja Space After Ganesh Visarjan

The first step after visarjan is to clean the area where Bappa was placed. Clean the chowki, asana and the surrounding space, followed by sprinkling Gangajal or clean water if desired.

Flowers, leaves and other puja offerings, known as nirmalya, should also be removed respectfully. Instead of throwing them into the bin, they are traditionally placed at the roots of a plant or disposed of through an appropriate religious practice.

What To Do With The Supari Kept During Ganesh Puja?

In many homes, a supari is placed during Ganesh Sthapana as a symbolic representation of Lord Ganesha. After visarjan, it should not simply be discarded.

The supari can be kept in the puja room and included in regular worship or used according to the family’s tradition. If a kalash was installed, its water can also be poured into plants.

What Should You Do With The Akhand Diya?

If an akhand diya was lit during Ganesh Sthapana, it need not be put out immediately after visarjan. It can be allowed to continue burning for some time according to the family’s puja tradition.

However, an akhand diya should never be left unattended. Once the lamp goes out, the puja area can be cleaned and arranged properly.

Handle Prasad And Nirmalya Respectfully

Modaks, laddoos, fruits and other offerings made during Ganesh Puja should be shared among family members and consumed as prasad.

Other puja materials can be disposed of through the appropriate visarjan practice.

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What Not To Do After Bappa’s Farewell?

After Ganesh Visarjan, devotees should avoid leaving the puja area untidy for a long period. The period following Bappa’s farewell is also traditionally kept peaceful, so unnecessary arguments, conflict and negative conversations should be avoided.

Children should also not be scolded without reason. The focus should remain on maintaining a calm and positive atmosphere at home after the farewell.