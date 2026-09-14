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English NewsReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja, Siddhivinayak And Pillayarpatti See Devotee Rush | WATCH

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja, Siddhivinayak And Pillayarpatti See Devotee Rush | WATCH

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 celebrations began across India, with devotees gathering at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja and Siddhivinayak Temple.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began across India on September 14.
  • Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Siddhivinayak temples drew large crowds.
  • Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru temples saw devotees; Pillayarpatti illuminated.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began across several parts of India on Monday, September 14, with devotees visiting prominent temples and seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings. In Mumbai, large crowds gathered at Lalbaugcha Raja and the Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers on the festival's opening day. In Tamil Nadu, the famous Karpaga Vinayagar Temple in Pillayarpatti was decorated with colourful lights ahead of the celebrations. Bengaluru also witnessed devotees visiting the Sri Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Basavanagudi for Gauri-Ganesha and Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The scenes from these religious centres reflected the widespread participation and traditional fervour associated with the annual festival.

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Lalbaugcha Raja And Siddhivinayak

Mumbai witnessed a steady flow of devotees at two of its most prominent Ganesh temples. At Lalbaugcha Raja, worshippers gathered to seek blessings and participate in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Devotees also visited the Siddhivinayak Temple, one of the city's well-known religious landmarks, to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Pillayarpatti Temple Illuminated

The Karpaga Vinayagar Temple in Pillayarpatti, Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu, was illuminated with colourful lights on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. The renowned temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is known for its distinctive rock-cut deity and draws devotees during important religious occasions.

Bengaluru Temple Celebrations

In Bengaluru, devotees visited the Sri Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Basavanagudi as part of the Gauri-Ganesha and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The temple, a prominent religious site in the city, saw worshippers arriving to offer prayers and mark the festival.

The celebrations at these temples highlighted the importance of Ganesh Chaturthi as devotees across regions came together to worship Lord Ganesha and observe the festival's traditions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin according to the article?

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began on Monday, September 14, across several parts of India. Devotees visited prominent temples to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Which prominent temples in Mumbai saw large gatherings for Ganesh Chaturthi?

In Mumbai, large crowds gathered at Lalbaugcha Raja and the Siddhivinayak Temple. Devotees offered prayers and participated in the celebrations there.

How did the Karpaga Vinayagar Temple in Tamil Nadu prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi?

The Karpaga Vinayagar Temple in Pillayarpatti, Tamil Nadu, was illuminated with colourful lights. This renowned temple is known for its distinctive rock-cut deity.

Where did devotees in Bengaluru celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi?

In Bengaluru, devotees visited the Sri Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Basavanagudi. They gathered there for Gauri-Ganesha and Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Siddhivinayak Temple Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Karpaga Vinayagar Temple Pillayarpatti Sri Dodda Ganapathi Temple
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