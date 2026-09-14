Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began across India on September 14.

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Siddhivinayak temples drew large crowds.

Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru temples saw devotees; Pillayarpatti illuminated.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began across several parts of India on Monday, September 14, with devotees visiting prominent temples and seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings. In Mumbai, large crowds gathered at Lalbaugcha Raja and the Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers on the festival's opening day. In Tamil Nadu, the famous Karpaga Vinayagar Temple in Pillayarpatti was decorated with colourful lights ahead of the celebrations. Bengaluru also witnessed devotees visiting the Sri Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Basavanagudi for Gauri-Ganesha and Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The scenes from these religious centres reflected the widespread participation and traditional fervour associated with the annual festival.

ALSO READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Sunita Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Ankita Lokhande And More Welcome Bappa Home | WATCH

Lalbaugcha Raja And Siddhivinayak

Mumbai witnessed a steady flow of devotees at two of its most prominent Ganesh temples. At Lalbaugcha Raja, worshippers gathered to seek blessings and participate in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Devotees also visited the Siddhivinayak Temple, one of the city's well-known religious landmarks, to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Devotees gather to offer prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/pvVHkkjpYt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2026

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A crowd gathers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. pic.twitter.com/XXg5EN1jQV — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

Pillayarpatti Temple Illuminated

The Karpaga Vinayagar Temple in Pillayarpatti, Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu, was illuminated with colourful lights on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. The renowned temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is known for its distinctive rock-cut deity and draws devotees during important religious occasions.

#WATCH | Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu: The renowned Karpaga Vinayagar Temple in Pillayarpatti is illuminated with colourful lights on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. pic.twitter.com/AidjyRhClc — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2026

Bengaluru Temple Celebrations

In Bengaluru, devotees visited the Sri Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Basavanagudi as part of the Gauri-Ganesha and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The temple, a prominent religious site in the city, saw worshippers arriving to offer prayers and mark the festival.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Devotees throng Sri Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru for Gauri-Ganesha and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. pic.twitter.com/XkSMBRSX2u — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

The celebrations at these temples highlighted the importance of Ganesh Chaturthi as devotees across regions came together to worship Lord Ganesha and observe the festival's traditions.

ALSO READ | Assam's 45-Foot Ganpati Idol Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg: WATCH