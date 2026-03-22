Eid-al-Adha 2026: Check Out The Date, Significance, And All About Bakrid

Eid-al-Adha is one of the most important festivals for Muslims across the world. Popularly known as Bakrid, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid-ul-Bakr, or the Festival of Sacrifice, it holds deep religious and cultural significance. The festival is observed approximately 70 days after the end of Ramadan.

After Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-al-Adha is considered the second-largest and most significant Islamic festival. It symbolises brotherhood, peace, and devotion, and is closely associated with the ritual of sacrifice, commemorating the faith and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim.

When Is Eid-al-Adha 2026?

According to the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid-al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic year. Since the Islamic calendar is based on the moon cycle, the date changes every year in the Gregorian calendar.

In 2026, Eid-al-Adha is expected to be observed on June 26 or June 27. However, the exact date will be confirmed only after the sighting of the moon.

Why Is Eid-al-Adha Celebrated?

Eid-al-Adha is mentioned in the Quran and is observed in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith and obedience to Allah. According to Islamic belief, Allah tested Ibrahim by asking him to sacrifice what was most dear to him.

Without hesitation, Ibrahim decided to sacrifice his son as an act of devotion. However, at the moment of sacrifice, Allah intervened and replaced his son with a ram. This divine act symbolised that true devotion lies in willingness and faith, not in the act itself. Since then, the tradition of sacrifice has been followed every year on Eid-al-Adha.

Significance Of The Festival

The festival highlights the values of sacrifice, faith, compassion, and charity. It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and teaches the importance of selflessness and obedience to God.

Eid-al-Adha also emphasises sharing and caring for others, especially the underprivileged, making it a festival of unity and generosity.

How Do Muslims Celebrate Eid-al-Adha?

Muslims begin the day by wearing new clothes and offering special prayers at mosques. The ritual of animal sacrifice, usually a goat, sheep, or other permissible animal, is an essential part of the celebration.

The meat from the sacrifice is divided into three parts: one portion is shared with relatives and friends, another is given to the poor and needy, and the remaining portion is kept for the family.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]