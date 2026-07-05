Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dharampuri Maharaj performs unique Narmada Parikrama on head and hands.

He began this arduous pilgrimage from Amarkantak on Vijayadashami.

Maharaj's penance aims for world peace and guru's orders.

His devotion inspires many, showing faith overcomes life's challenges.

The Narmada Parikrama holds special significance in India's spiritual traditions. Every year, thousands of devotees circumambulate the Narmada River on foot, by prostrating themselves, or through other traditional methods. However, these days, a saint is attracting attention for his unique spiritual practice.

Dharampuri Maharaj has undertaken a rigorous penance that astonishes everyone. He is circumambulating the Narmada River on his head and hands. This is not merely a display of physical prowess but a spiritual commitment to unwavering faith, devotion to his guru, and world peace.

Unique Penance Started From Vijayadashami:

On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, Dharampuri Maharaj began his arduous journey from Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, considered the origin of Mother Narmada. This pilgrimage, which began in Amarkantak, is completely different from ordinary pilgrimages. Maharaj balances his body on his head and moves forward with the support of his hands. This process is considered extremely difficult and physically challenging. Despite this, he covers a distance of approximately three kilometers daily. A large number of devotees also gather along the route to witness his meditation.

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What Is The Purpose Of This Difficult Circumambulation?

According to Dharampuri Maharaj, he began this difficult penance with the aim of world peace and to follow the orders of his guru. He believes that when faith and determination are combined with complete devotion, even the most difficult tasks become possible. His journey is not merely a personal spiritual practice, but also sends a message to society that with faith, discipline, and dedication, even seemingly impossible goals can be achieved. This is why his unique Narmada Parikrama continues to be a topic of discussion.

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Religious Significance Of Narmada Parikrama:

In the Indian Sanatan tradition, Mother Narmada is considered a very sacred river. Simply seeing Narmada is considered virtuous. Significantly, among the world's rivers, the Narmada is considered the only river whose circumambulation tradition has been ongoing for centuries. The Narmada Parikrama is not only a religious pilgrimage but also a symbol of restraint, penance, sacrifice, and self-discipline. During the Parikrama, devotees travel along both banks of the river according to prescribed rules and complete the entire journey with utmost devotion.

How Long Is The Narmada Parikrama?

Traditionally, the Narmada Parikrama begins in Amarkantak. Devotees then follow the Narmada River to the Gulf of Khambhat and return to Amarkantak via the other bank. According to religious beliefs, this entire journey can take approximately three years, three months, and thirteen days to complete on foot. This is why it is considered one of the most difficult spiritual journeys in India.

Dharampuri Maharaj Is Becoming An Inspiration For The People:

Dharampuri Maharaj's austerity demonstrates that spiritual practice is not limited to prayer and rituals, but also requires patience, discipline, and unwavering faith. His unique journey is rapidly gaining attention on social media and among devotees. Many are calling it an inspiring example of devotion to a guru, self-control, and dedication. Such difficult sadhana is not possible for every person, but the message of Dharampuri Maharaj is clear that if there is strong determination in the mind and true faith in God, then even the biggest challenges of life can be faced.

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