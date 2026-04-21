CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Attend Kedarnath Reopening As Temple Gets Floral Makeover

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kedarnath Temple reopens April 22 after winter closure.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami attends grand reopening ceremony.

Preparations underway for July's special Mahakumbh Mela.

Snow cleared, routes open for over 1.25 lakh pilgrims.

Fresh snow dusts the mighty Himalayas, turning Kedarnath into a breathtaking winter wonderland. But tomorrow, this sacred site bursts into colour with vibrant flowers adorning its ancient temple. As portals swing open for the summer season, lakhs of pilgrims gear up for the grand reopening. Will you join the divine rush to Lord Shiva's abode? Uttarakhand's spiritual heart beats stronger get ready for chants, bells, and blessings on April 22.

Dhami To Join Devotees As Kedarnath Doors Open

Shri Kedarnath Dham is being decorated with flowers for the opening of the temple for the summer season at 8 am on 22nd April. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be present as the portals of the temple are opened for devotees tomorrow.

The famous Kedarnath Temple, one of Hinduism's 12 Jyotirlingas, shuts every year from November to April due to harsh winter. Now, excitement builds as it reopens after six months. Temple committee chairman Ajendra Ajay shared, "The grand opening will take place on April 22 at 8 am. Devotees will have darshan of Baba Kedarnath from that day." He added that roads are ready, with over 1.25 lakh pilgrims registered online already.

#WATCH | Shri Kedarnath Dham is being decorated with flowers for the opening of the temple for the summer season at 8 am on 22nd April



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be present as the portals of the temple are opened for devotees tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/21WgxauPY4 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026

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Special Mahakumbh And Devotional Rush

This year marks a special milestone, the 75th Mahakumbh Mela at Kedarnath from July 30 to August 13. "Extensive preparations are underway for the Mahakumbh. Lakhs of devotees are expected," Ajay said. CM Dhami announced plans for 100 'mahapanthis' (elite pilgrims) to travel by helicopter, boosting accessibility.

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Fresh snowfall has added magic to the scene. "The entire temple is decked up with flowers. It looks divine," said a temple official. Over 25,000 people, including priests and staff, worked tirelessly to clear 212 km of roads buried under snow. "All routes from Sonprayag to Kedarnath are now open," confirmed district magistrate Rudraprayag.

Devotees like Sunita Devi from Delhi said, "We've waited months for this. Baba's call feels stronger this year." Online bookings surged, with helicopters and ponies fully reserved. Badri Kedar Temple Committee urged pilgrims to follow weather updates and health guidelines.

As flowers sway against snowy peaks, Kedarnath promises spiritual solace. This reopening isn't just an event, it's a renewal of faith for millions.