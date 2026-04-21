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HomeHealth7 Dermatologist-Recommended Skincare Treatments Your Skin Has Been Asking For

7 Dermatologist-Recommended Skincare Treatments Your Skin Has Been Asking For

Tired of dull skin from stress and pollution? Dermats recommends 7 popular treatments like hydradermabrasion for deep hydration, Alma Hybrid for wrinkles, and LED therapy for acne.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Advanced cosmetic treatments offer quick, visible results for busy lives.
  • Hydradermabrasion gently exfoliates, infusing moisture for dewy skin.
  • Alma Hybrid laser targets wrinkles and pigmentation with dual wavelengths.
  • Microneedling, peels, IPL, boosters, and LED therapy refine skin.
  • Consult dermatologist for personalized treatment and lasting results.

Tired of dull skin from pollution, stress, and endless routines? Advanced cosmetic treatments promise quick, visible results with little downtime, perfect for that pre-event glow or monthly refresh. From gentle hydradermabrasion to painless LED lights, these options tackle acne scars, wrinkles, and pigmentation. But with so many choices, what's right for your unique skin? Dr. Rickson Pereira, Head of Dr. Rickson's Dermatherapie Clinic, Consultant Dermatologist at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, and Medical Director at Zennara Clinics in Hyderabad, shares seven popular picks to simplify your skincare game.

7 Must-Try Skin Treatments For Busy Lives

"Skincare today consists of more than just creams and home routines," says Dr. Pereira. "Due to a busy lifestyle, external pollutants, and stress, people are turning to advanced cosmetic treatments, which not only give visible results but also save time and energy."

Hydradermabrasion

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Start with Hydradermabrasion, a gentle cleanse that exfoliates, peels, and vacuums impurities while infusing moisture. "It prepares the base for better product absorption by removing dead cells," Dr. Pereira explains, ideal for a dewy look with minimal downtime.

Alma Hybrid

7 Dermatologist-Recommended Skincare Treatments Your Skin Has Been Asking For
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For wrinkle warriors, try Alma Hybrid, a dual-wavelength laser blending CO2 for smoothing, non-ablative for collagen boost, and ultrasound for nutrients. "It targets wrinkles from depth and improves pigmentation with faster healing," he notes, ditching old laser fears.

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Microneedling

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Microneedling, or collagen induction therapy, uses fine needles for micro-injuries that spark new collagen. It's great for pores, acne scars, and stretch marks, refining texture effectively.

Chemical Peels

7 Dermatologist-Recommended Skincare Treatments Your Skin Has Been Asking For
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Chemical Peels have evolved with acids like glycolic or salicylic to exfoliate dull cells, boosting turnover for even tone and tackling pigmentation or acne in few sessions.

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Intense Pulsed Light Therapy

Sun damage? IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) Therapy zaps melanin in spots and capillaries with broad light pulses, also removing facial hair without surgery.

7 Dermatologist-Recommended Skincare Treatments Your Skin Has Been Asking For
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Skin Boosters And Biostimulators

7 Dermatologist-Recommended Skincare Treatments Your Skin Has Been Asking For
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Skin Boosters and Biostimulators inject runny hyaluronic acid for deep hydration and elastin revival, like an "internal moisturiser" for natural bounce, says Dr. Pereira.

LED Light Therapy

7 Dermatologist-Recommended Skincare Treatments Your Skin Has Been Asking For
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Finally, LED Light Therapy penetrates layers: blue kills acne bacteria, red fights aging by boosting cell energy and calming inflammation. Non-invasive and painless.

"Choosing the right skincare treatment does not have to be a difficult task," Dr. Pereira advises. "Always consult a certified dermatologist who can assess your type and recommend a personalised plan." Pair with a solid routine for lasting health.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are people opting for advanced cosmetic treatments?

Busy lifestyles, pollution, and stress lead people to advanced treatments for visible results that save time and energy.

What is Hydradermabrasion good for?

Hydradermabrasion gently exfoliates, peels, and vacuums impurities while infusing moisture, preparing skin for better product absorption.

How does Alma Hybrid address wrinkles and pigmentation?

Alma Hybrid uses a dual-wavelength laser to smooth wrinkles and improve pigmentation, with faster healing than older laser methods.

What benefits does Microneedling offer?

Microneedling, or collagen induction therapy, stimulates collagen production to improve pores, acne scars, and stretch marks, refining skin texture.

How can a dermatologist help with choosing a skincare treatment?

A certified dermatologist can assess your skin type and recommend a personalized plan for lasting skin health.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dermatologist Tips Skin Treatments Hydradermabrasion Alma Hybrid Laser Microneedling IPL Therapy LED Light Therapy
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