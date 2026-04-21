7 Dermatologist-Recommended Skincare Treatments Your Skin Has Been Asking For

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Advanced cosmetic treatments offer quick, visible results for busy lives.

Hydradermabrasion gently exfoliates, infusing moisture for dewy skin.

Alma Hybrid laser targets wrinkles and pigmentation with dual wavelengths.

Microneedling, peels, IPL, boosters, and LED therapy refine skin.

Consult dermatologist for personalized treatment and lasting results.

Tired of dull skin from pollution, stress, and endless routines? Advanced cosmetic treatments promise quick, visible results with little downtime, perfect for that pre-event glow or monthly refresh. From gentle hydradermabrasion to painless LED lights, these options tackle acne scars, wrinkles, and pigmentation. But with so many choices, what's right for your unique skin? Dr. Rickson Pereira, Head of Dr. Rickson's Dermatherapie Clinic, Consultant Dermatologist at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, and Medical Director at Zennara Clinics in Hyderabad, shares seven popular picks to simplify your skincare game.

7 Must-Try Skin Treatments For Busy Lives

"Skincare today consists of more than just creams and home routines," says Dr. Pereira. "Due to a busy lifestyle, external pollutants, and stress, people are turning to advanced cosmetic treatments, which not only give visible results but also save time and energy."

Hydradermabrasion

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Start with Hydradermabrasion, a gentle cleanse that exfoliates, peels, and vacuums impurities while infusing moisture. "It prepares the base for better product absorption by removing dead cells," Dr. Pereira explains, ideal for a dewy look with minimal downtime.

Alma Hybrid

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For wrinkle warriors, try Alma Hybrid, a dual-wavelength laser blending CO2 for smoothing, non-ablative for collagen boost, and ultrasound for nutrients. "It targets wrinkles from depth and improves pigmentation with faster healing," he notes, ditching old laser fears.

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Microneedling

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Microneedling, or collagen induction therapy, uses fine needles for micro-injuries that spark new collagen. It's great for pores, acne scars, and stretch marks, refining texture effectively.

Chemical Peels

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Chemical Peels have evolved with acids like glycolic or salicylic to exfoliate dull cells, boosting turnover for even tone and tackling pigmentation or acne in few sessions.

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Intense Pulsed Light Therapy

Sun damage? IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) Therapy zaps melanin in spots and capillaries with broad light pulses, also removing facial hair without surgery.

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Skin Boosters And Biostimulators

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Skin Boosters and Biostimulators inject runny hyaluronic acid for deep hydration and elastin revival, like an "internal moisturiser" for natural bounce, says Dr. Pereira.

LED Light Therapy

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Finally, LED Light Therapy penetrates layers: blue kills acne bacteria, red fights aging by boosting cell energy and calming inflammation. Non-invasive and painless.

"Choosing the right skincare treatment does not have to be a difficult task," Dr. Pereira advises. "Always consult a certified dermatologist who can assess your type and recommend a personalised plan." Pair with a solid routine for lasting health.



[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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