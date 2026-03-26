Chaitra Navratri 2026: Sacred Rituals And Remedies To Remove Negativity And Attract Prosperity

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Maha Ashtami, one of the most sacred days of Chaitra Navratri, holds immense spiritual significance for devotees of Goddess Durga. It is believed that rituals performed on this day can help eliminate negativity, bring prosperity, and protect the family from hardships.

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Akhand Jyoti Significance During Navratri

During the nine days of Navratri, devotees light an Akhand Jyoti (eternal flame). According to beliefs, the continuous flame signifies the presence of the Goddess herself in the home. It is said to protect the household from all kinds of troubles and negative influences.

Auspicious Practices To Bring Prosperity

Light ghee lamps at the main entrance:

As per scriptures, Maha Ashtami is considered extremely powerful. Devotees are advised to light ghee lamps on both sides of the main entrance of their home in the evening. This simple ritual is believed to destroy negative energies and help remove Vastu doshas, creating a positive environment.

Illuminate the northeast corner for wealth:

On Durga Ashtami, lighting a lamp in the northeast (Ishan Kon) of the house is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that this invites Goddess Lakshmi into the home, helping to resolve financial issues and ensuring continuous prosperity and abundance.

Chant powerful mantra at night:

On the night of Maha Ashtami, devotees should light a ghee lamp in their home temple and chant the powerful mantra “Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundayai Vichche” 108 times. This practice is believed to protect from negative forces and remove obstacles and suffering from life.

Offer a lamp near peepal tree:

Another important ritual is lighting an oil lamp near a Peepal tree in the evening. According to beliefs, the Peepal tree is considered the abode of the Trinity (Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh) along with the Goddess. Lighting a lamp here is said to bring peace and harmony in married life and help resolve issues related to progeny.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]