Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionChaitra Navratri 2026: Sacred Rituals And Remedies To Remove Negativity And Attract Prosperity

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Sacred Rituals And Remedies To Remove Negativity And Attract Prosperity

Discover powerful Maha Ashtami rituals and remedies to remove negativity, attract wealth, and bring peace and positivity into your home.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Maha Ashtami, one of the most sacred days of Chaitra Navratri, holds immense spiritual significance for devotees of Goddess Durga. It is believed that rituals performed on this day can help eliminate negativity, bring prosperity, and protect the family from hardships.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 8: Know Puja Muhurat, Mantras, And All About Worshipping Goddess Mahagauri

Akhand Jyoti Significance During Navratri

During the nine days of Navratri, devotees light an Akhand Jyoti (eternal flame). According to beliefs, the continuous flame signifies the presence of the Goddess herself in the home. It is said to protect the household from all kinds of troubles and negative influences.

Auspicious Practices To Bring Prosperity

Light ghee lamps at the main entrance:
As per scriptures, Maha Ashtami is considered extremely powerful. Devotees are advised to light ghee lamps on both sides of the main entrance of their home in the evening. This simple ritual is believed to destroy negative energies and help remove Vastu doshas, creating a positive environment.

Illuminate the northeast corner for wealth:
On Durga Ashtami, lighting a lamp in the northeast (Ishan Kon) of the house is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that this invites Goddess Lakshmi into the home, helping to resolve financial issues and ensuring continuous prosperity and abundance.

Chant powerful mantra at night:
On the night of Maha Ashtami, devotees should light a ghee lamp in their home temple and chant the powerful mantra “Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundayai Vichche” 108 times. This practice is believed to protect from negative forces and remove obstacles and suffering from life.

Offer a lamp near peepal tree:
Another important ritual is lighting an oil lamp near a Peepal tree in the evening. According to beliefs, the Peepal tree is considered the abode of the Trinity (Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh) along with the Goddess. Lighting a lamp here is said to bring peace and harmony in married life and help resolve issues related to progeny.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the spiritual significance of Maha Ashtami during Chaitra Navratri?

Maha Ashtami is a sacred day during Chaitra Navratri believed to help eliminate negativity, bring prosperity, and protect families from hardships.

What is the significance of the Akhand Jyoti during Navratri?

The Akhand Jyoti, an eternal flame lit for nine days, signifies the Goddess's presence and is believed to protect the household from troubles and negative influences.

What auspicious practices can bring prosperity on Maha Ashtami?

Practices include lighting ghee lamps at the main entrance to remove negativity, illuminating the northeast corner to invite wealth, and chanting a specific mantra to ward off negative forces.

What is the benefit of lighting a lamp near a Peepal tree on Maha Ashtami?

Lighting a lamp near a Peepal tree is believed to bring peace and harmony in married life and help resolve issues related to progeny, as the tree is considered an abode of deities.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 26 Mar 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Rituals Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri 2026 Vastu Dosha Remedies Chaitra Navratri Day 8 Maha Ashtami Remedies Durga Ashtami Puja
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Sacred Rituals And Remedies To Remove Negativity And Attract Prosperity
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Sacred Rituals And Remedies To Remove Negativity And Attract Prosperity
Religion
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 8: Know Puja Muhurat, Mantras, And All About Worshipping Goddess Mahagauri
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 8: Know Puja Muhurat, Mantras, And All About Worshipping Goddess Mahagauri
Religion
Ashok Ashtami 2026: Know Date, Puja Timings, Importance, Sacred Rituals And More
Ashok Ashtami 2026: Know Date, Puja Timings, Importance, Sacred Rituals And More
Religion
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Ashtami And Navami Dates: Check Puja Muhurat, Kanya Puja Significance And More
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Ashtami And Navami Dates: Check Puja Muhurat, Kanya Puja Significance And More
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks
Breaking: Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran Amid War, Tehran Rejects Peace Talks
Breaking: Iran Rejects Pakistan Mediation, Refuses Peace Talks Venue in Islamabad
Breaking: Iran Strikes Back as US and Israel Suffer Heavy Losses in Escalating Conflict
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Cancels Kerala Visit After Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Iran War Turning Into Long Conflict: What It Means For India And Why It Matters
Opinion
Embed widget