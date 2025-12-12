Basant Panchami 2026: Abujh Muhurat With No Marriages—What Astrology Says This Year

Basant Panchami 2026: Basant Panchami is traditionally considered one of the most auspicious days for weddings and major rituals. Known as an abujh muhurat, it is believed that any manglik or sacred activity can be performed on this day without checking the planetary timings. Couples marrying on Basant Panchami are said to enjoy lifelong harmony, prosperity, and good fortune.

However, in 2026, there will be no marriage muhurat on Basant Panchami, an unusual shift caused by a significant astrological event.

Why 2026 Has No Wedding Muhurat On Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami will be observed on 23 January 2026, but astrology experts confirm that Shukra (Venus) will remain in its ‘Ast’ or combust state from 11 December 2025 to 1 February 2026.

In Vedic astrology, both Guru (Jupiter) and Shukra (Venus) are considered the primary planets for marriages, prosperity, and all auspicious ceremonies.

When Shukra is combust, all marriage-related and manglik activities are strictly avoided. This is why, despite being an inherently auspicious day, no weddings will be held on Basant Panchami 2026.

Why Basant Panchami Is Normally Considered Highly Auspicious

According to Vedic scriptures, the Panchami tithi of the Shukla Paksh in the month of Magh is free from major astrological doshas and is considered a “Shresth Yog”.

Tradition also states that on this day, Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati’s wedding rituals were completed, and their tilak ceremony was performed.

This makes Basant Panchami a powerful day for new beginnings, rituals, and celebrations.

What You Can Do On Basant Panchami 2026

Even though weddings are not allowed, several auspicious activities remain highly favourable on this day:

Engagements And Pre-Wedding Ceremonies: Engagements or roka ceremonies can be performed without hesitation.

Engagements or roka ceremonies can be performed without hesitation. Starting A New Business: A perfect day to launch a business, open a shop, or begin a professional venture.

A perfect day to launch a business, open a shop, or begin a professional venture. Griha Pravesh And Home Activities: Ideal for housewarming, laying a new foundation, property-related rituals, or purchasing essentials.

Ideal for housewarming, laying a new foundation, property-related rituals, or purchasing essentials. Purchasing Valuable Items: Auspicious for buying gold, vehicles, utensils, new clothes, jewellery, instruments, or electronics.

Auspicious for buying gold, vehicles, utensils, new clothes, jewellery, instruments, or electronics. Education And Career Opportunities: Good day for admissions, enrolling in new courses, applying for studies abroad, or appearing for relevant exams.

Good day for admissions, enrolling in new courses, applying for studies abroad, or appearing for relevant exams. Long-Term Investments: Suitable for insurance policies, long-term savings, opening bank accounts, and financial planning.

Suitable for insurance policies, long-term savings, opening bank accounts, and financial planning. New Beginnings In Learning And Music: Favoured for initiating studies, music training, or spiritual learning.