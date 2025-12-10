Navratri 2026 Calendar: Know Complete Dates For Chaitra, Shardiya, And Gupt Navratri

Navratri 2026 Dates: Navratri is one of the most spiritually significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga, celebrated with devotion, fasting, rituals and worship of the nine divine forms of the Mother Goddess. Every year, devotees eagerly await the dates of Chaitra Navratri, Shardiya Navratri and the two Gupt Navratris, which hold deep tantric and spiritual importance. In 2026, all four Navratris fall on auspicious timelines, giving devotees multiple opportunities to perform sadhana, observe vows, and participate in Devi puja. Here is the complete Navratri 2026 calendar, including dates, tithis and the exact ghatasthapana muhurat.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Dates And Muhurat

Dates: 19 March 2026 to 27 March 2026

19 March 2026 to 27 March 2026 Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:52 AM – 7:43 AM

6:52 AM – 7:43 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 12:05 PM – 12:53 PM

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Tithi And Devi Puja

19 March: Pratipada – Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailputri

Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailputri 20 March: Dwitiya – Maa Brahmacharini

Maa Brahmacharini 21 March: Tritiya – Maa Chandraghanta

Maa Chandraghanta 22 March: Chaturthi – Maa Kushmanda

Maa Kushmanda 23 March: Panchami – Maa Skandamata

Maa Skandamata 24 March: Shashthi – Maa Katyayani

Maa Katyayani 25 March: Saptami – Maa Kalaratri

Maa Kalaratri 26 March: Ashtami – Maa Mahagauri, Ram Navami

Maa Mahagauri, Ram Navami 27 March: Navami – Maa Siddhidatri, Vrat Parana

Shardiya Navratri 2026 Dates And Muhurat

Dates: 11 October 2026 to 20 October 2026

11 October 2026 to 20 October 2026 Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:19 AM – 10:12 AM

6:19 AM – 10:12 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 11:44 AM – 12:31 PM

Shardiya Navratri 2026 Tithi And Devi Puja

11 October: Pratipada – Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailputri

Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailputri 12 October: Dwitiya – Maa Brahmacharini

Maa Brahmacharini 13 October: Tritiya – Maa Chandraghanta

Maa Chandraghanta 14 October: Chaturthi – Maa Kushmanda

Maa Kushmanda 15 October: Panchami – Maa Skandamata

Maa Skandamata 16 October: Shashthi – Maa Katyayani

Maa Katyayani 17 October: Saptami – Maa Kalaratri

Maa Kalaratri 18 October: Saptami continues

Saptami continues 19 October: Maha Ashtami – Maa Mahagauri

Maa Mahagauri 20 October: Mahanavami – Maa Siddhidatri, Vrat Parana, Vijayadashami

Magh Gupt Navratri 2026

Gupt Navratri holds deep spiritual and tantric significance. During this period, devotees worship the ten Mahavidyas.

Dates: 19 January 2026 to 27 January 2026

19 January 2026 to 27 January 2026 Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 7:14 AM – 10:46 AM

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026

The second Gupt Navratri falls in Ashadha and is considered highly auspicious for sadhana and special worship rituals.

Dates: 15 July 2026 to 23 July 2026

15 July 2026 to 23 July 2026 Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 5:33 AM – 10:39 AM