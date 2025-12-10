Navratri 2026 Calendar: Know Complete Dates For Chaitra, Shardiya, And Gupt Navratri

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionNavratri 2026 Calendar: Know Complete Dates For Chaitra, Shardiya, And Gupt Navratri

Navratri 2026 will be observed four times, Chaitra, Shardiya, and two Gupt Navratris. Check the complete 2026 Navratri calendar with dates, tithis, and ghatasthapana muhurat for all four Navratris.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Navratri 2026 Dates: Navratri is one of the most spiritually significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga, celebrated with devotion, fasting, rituals and worship of the nine divine forms of the Mother Goddess. Every year, devotees eagerly await the dates of Chaitra Navratri, Shardiya Navratri and the two Gupt Navratris, which hold deep tantric and spiritual importance. In 2026, all four Navratris fall on auspicious timelines, giving devotees multiple opportunities to perform sadhana, observe vows, and participate in Devi puja. Here is the complete Navratri 2026 calendar, including dates, tithis and the exact ghatasthapana muhurat.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Dates And Muhurat

  • Dates: 19 March 2026 to 27 March 2026
  • Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:52 AM – 7:43 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 12:05 PM – 12:53 PM

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Tithi And Devi Puja

  • 19 March: Pratipada – Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailputri
  • 20 March: Dwitiya – Maa Brahmacharini
  • 21 March: Tritiya – Maa Chandraghanta
  • 22 March: Chaturthi – Maa Kushmanda
  • 23 March: Panchami – Maa Skandamata
  • 24 March: Shashthi – Maa Katyayani
  • 25 March: Saptami – Maa Kalaratri
  • 26 March: Ashtami – Maa Mahagauri, Ram Navami
  • 27 March: Navami – Maa Siddhidatri, Vrat Parana

Shardiya Navratri 2026 Dates And Muhurat

  • Dates: 11 October 2026 to 20 October 2026
  • Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:19 AM – 10:12 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 11:44 AM – 12:31 PM

Shardiya Navratri 2026 Tithi And Devi Puja

  • 11 October: Pratipada – Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailputri
  • 12 October: Dwitiya – Maa Brahmacharini
  • 13 October: Tritiya – Maa Chandraghanta
  • 14 October: Chaturthi – Maa Kushmanda
  • 15 October: Panchami – Maa Skandamata
  • 16 October: Shashthi – Maa Katyayani
  • 17 October: Saptami – Maa Kalaratri
  • 18 October: Saptami continues
  • 19 October: Maha Ashtami – Maa Mahagauri
  • 20 October: Mahanavami – Maa Siddhidatri, Vrat Parana, Vijayadashami

Magh Gupt Navratri 2026

Gupt Navratri holds deep spiritual and tantric significance. During this period, devotees worship the ten Mahavidyas.

  • Dates: 19 January 2026 to 27 January 2026
  • Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 7:14 AM – 10:46 AM

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026

The second Gupt Navratri falls in Ashadha and is considered highly auspicious for sadhana and special worship rituals.

  • Dates: 15 July 2026 to 23 July 2026
  • Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 5:33 AM – 10:39 AM

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
