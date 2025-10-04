Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryCricketIND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja Shatters Viv Richards' 34-Year-Old Record

IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja Shatters Viv Richards' 34-Year-Old Record

India vs West Indies 1st Test in Ahmedabad ended with India registering a massive win by an innings and 140 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
India vs West Indies 1st Test in Ahmedabad ended with India registering a massive win by an innings and 140 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

India vs West Indies 1st Test in Ahmedabad ended with India registering a massive win by an innings and 140 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Ravindra Jadeja was the standout performer, earning the Player of the Match award for his exceptional contribution with both bat and ball.
Ravindra Jadeja was the standout performer, earning the Player of the Match award for his exceptional contribution with both bat and ball.
In India's first innings, Jadeja showcased remarkable composure, scoring 104 runs off 176 balls, studded with six boundaries and five sixes. He followed up his batting heroics with a superb bowling effort, claiming four wickets in the West Indies' second innings to help seal a comprehensive win for India.
In India’s first innings, Jadeja showcased remarkable composure, scoring 104 runs off 176 balls, studded with six boundaries and five sixes. He followed up his batting heroics with a superb bowling effort, claiming four wickets in the West Indies’ second innings to help seal a comprehensive win for India.
With this Player of the Match award, Ravindra Jadeja achieved a historic milestone, surpassing the legendary Viv Richards' 34-year-old record. The Indian all-rounder now has 11 Player of the Match awards in Test cricket, achieved in just 86 matches - most among active cricketers.
With this Player of the Match award, Ravindra Jadeja achieved a historic milestone, surpassing the legendary Viv Richards' 34-year-old record. The Indian all-rounder now has 11 Player of the Match awards in Test cricket, achieved in just 86 matches - most among active cricketers.
In doing so, Jadeja overtook cricketing greats such as Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, Ashwin, Anil Kumble, Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, Stuart Broad, Travis Head, Malcolm Marshall, and Younis Khan - all of whom have 10 such awards in the format.
In doing so, Jadeja overtook cricketing greats such as Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, Ashwin, Anil Kumble, Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, Stuart Broad, Travis Head, Malcolm Marshall, and Younis Khan - all of whom have 10 such awards in the format.
IND vs WI 1st Test match was one-sided from the start. West Indies, batting first, were dismissed for 162 in their opening innings. India responded strongly, declaring at 448, courtesy of Jadeja's century and key contributions from the top order.
IND vs WI 1st Test match was one-sided from the start. West Indies, batting first, were dismissed for 162 in their opening innings. India responded strongly, declaring at 448, courtesy of Jadeja’s century and key contributions from the top order.
Needing 286 runs to avoid an innings defeat, the visitors once again faltered, getting bowled out for 146, as India wrapped up a commanding victory.
Needing 286 runs to avoid an innings defeat, the visitors once again faltered, getting bowled out for 146, as India wrapped up a commanding victory.
Published at : 04 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
India Vs West Indies Viv Richards Ravindra Jadeja IND Vs WI IND Vs WI Highlights IND Vs WI 1st Test

