The final day of the Delhi Assembly’s winter session witnessed intense disruptions as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) clashed over demands related to Leader of Opposition Atishi. BJP legislators launched protests inside the House, even staging demonstrations from the visitors’ gallery, demanding the cancellation of Atishi’s membership.

In response, AAP MLAs entered the well of the House, raising counter-slogans and demanding the resignation of BJP minister Kapil Mishra. Holding placards, lawmakers from both sides accused each other of wrongdoing and called for strict action against those they claimed were responsible.

BJP vs AAP: Disqualification And Suspension Demands

The BJP alleged that Atishi had used derogatory language against Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and insisted that she issue a public apology. The party further demanded that her Assembly membership be revoked over the alleged remarks.

AAP, however, rejected these allegations and instead demanded the cancellation of Kapil Mishra’s membership along with the suspension of BJP legislators linked to the controversy.

AAP Alleges Fake Video, Seeks Action Against BJP MLAs

AAP legislators claimed that Atishi was being targeted through false propaganda on social media. They alleged that a video shared by Kapil Mishra on social media was fake and had been tampered with. On these grounds, AAP demanded action against Mishra and sought a six-month suspension of BJP MLAs who retweeted the video. AAP lawmakers continued their protest inside the House pressing these demands.

Following the uproar, the Delhi Assembly proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes.

What Is The Controversy?

Earlier, Delhi ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravindra Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, along with Abhay Verma, had met the Assembly Speaker to demand the cancellation of Atishi’s membership and the registration of an FIR against her.

The controversy stems from remarks allegedly made during a discussion in the Assembly on the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Minister Pravesh Verma accused Atishi of not participating in the discussion on what he described as a deeply sacred and historic subject, particularly significant for the Sikh community, and alleged that she used inappropriate language that hurt the sentiments of the House.