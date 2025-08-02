Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Siraj Creates Big Record In Oval Test, Stuns England With Fiery Spell

Siraj Creates Big Record In Oval Test, Stuns England With Fiery Spell

After two days of gripping action in the ongoing Oval Test, the momentum has shifted. While England had the upper hand on Day 1, India stormed back into the contest on Day 2.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
After two days of gripping action in the ongoing Oval Test, the momentum has shifted. While England had the upper hand on Day 1, India stormed back into the contest on Day 2.

After two days of gripping action in the ongoing Oval Test, the momentum has shifted. While England had the upper hand on Day 1, India stormed back into the contest on Day 2.

1/6
Mohammad Siraj played a pivotal role in breaking England’s rhythm and shifted the balance in India’s favor.
Mohammad Siraj played a pivotal role in breaking England's rhythm and shifted the balance in India's favor.
2/6
With Jasprit Bumrah missing from India’s playing XI in this crucial fifth Test, the onus was on Siraj to lead the bowling unit. And he delivered. The 31-year-old pacer produced a fiery spell in the first innings, returning figures of 4 for 86 in 16.2 overs.
With Jasprit Bumrah missing from India's playing XI in this crucial fifth Test, the onus was on Siraj to lead the bowling unit. And he delivered. The 31-year-old pacer produced a fiery spell in the first innings, returning figures of 4 for 86 in 16.2 overs.
3/6
Siraj dismissed England captain Ollie Pope, veteran Joe Root, rising star Harry Brook, and Jacob Bethell — three of those wickets falling in a 12-over phase that completely derailed England’s charge. His timely strikes put India firmly back in the contest after England’s explosive start.
Siraj dismissed England captain Ollie Pope, veteran Joe Root, rising star Harry Brook, and Jacob Bethell — three of those wickets falling in a 12-over phase that completely derailed England's charge. His timely strikes put India firmly back in the contest after England's explosive start.
4/6
During this match, Siraj also reached a personal milestone — the wicket of Harry Brook marked his 200th wicket in international cricket, a significant achievement across formats. This landmark adds to his growing stature as a key figure in India’s pace battery.
During this match, Siraj also reached a personal milestone — the wicket of Harry Brook marked his 200th wicket in international cricket, a significant achievement across formats. This landmark adds to his growing stature as a key figure in India's pace battery.
5/6
Since his debut in 2017, Mohammad Siraj has represented India in: 40 Test matches, claiming 115 wickets from 74 innings | 44 ODIs, taking 71 wickets | 16 T20Is, with 14 wickets.
Since his debut in 2017, Mohammad Siraj has represented India in: 40 Test matches, claiming 115 wickets from 74 innings | 44 ODIs, taking 71 wickets | 16 T20Is, with 14 wickets.
6/6
Siraj’s consistent performances across all formats underline his evolution into one of India’s most dependable fast bowlers.
Siraj's consistent performances across all formats underline his evolution into one of India's most dependable fast bowlers.
Published at : 02 Aug 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
Mohammed Siraj IND Vs ENG 5th Test IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Mohammed Siraj Record

