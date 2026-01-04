Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldMaduro, His Wife Were Taken Into Custody From Their Bedroom By US Forces

Maduro, His Wife Were Taken Into Custody From Their Bedroom By US Forces

The couple were reportedly asleep inside their residence at the Fort Tiuna military base when American special forces entered the compound late Friday night.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 09:42 AM (IST)

Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores were taken into custody during a swift overnight operation carried out by US forces at a heavily guarded military complex in Caracas, according to a report by CNN.

The couple were reportedly asleep inside their residence at the Fort Tiuna military base when American special forces entered the compound late Friday night. The operation, involving the US Army’s elite Delta Force with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, was completed in less than half an hour, US officials said.

No US personnel were killed during the mission. However, President Donald Trump acknowledged that a small number of American operatives sustained injuries. “A couple of guys were hit, but they’re expected to recover,” Trump said in a phone interview with Fox News, adding that extracting Maduro from what he described as a “fortress” was a significant achievement.

US Raids In Venezuela

The raid took place in the early hours of Saturday and resulted in Maduro and Flores being flown out of Venezuela. US authorities have said the two will face prosecution in the United States on charges related to narco-terrorism.

Residents in Caracas reported hearing multiple explosions during the brief assault, with at least seven blasts believed to have targeted military facilities near the compound. Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said civilians and members of the armed forces were killed during the operation, though she did not specify casualty figures.

The Trump administration later indicated that Washington would temporarily assume administrative control over Venezuela, describing the move as an interim measure. According to US officials, the operation followed months of escalating pressure on Caracas, along with intensive surveillance of Maduro’s daily movements and routines.

US's Repeated Warnings To Venezuela

Vice President JD Vance said the White House had repeatedly warned the Venezuelan leadership before authorising the mission. “The President made it clear that drug trafficking must end and stolen oil resources must be returned,” Vance said.

US prosecutors have long accused Maduro of leading a criminal network linked to cocaine trafficking. Formal charges were first announced in 2020, forming part of a broader US strategy that has included sanctions, diplomatic isolation and legal action against the Venezuelan leadership.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Nicolás Maduro Cilia Flores US Raids Venezuela
