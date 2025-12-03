Karnataka Power Tussle: Pro-Shivakumar Slogans Greet KC Venugopal In Mangaluru

A reception planned for AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal at Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday turned into an unexpected display of internal power dynamics, as rival groups of Congress workers chanted competing slogans for Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Venugopal was in the city to take part in the centenary commemoration of the historic Gandhi–Narayana Guru interaction, an event jointly organised by Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, and the Sri Narayana Guru Study Chair at Mangalore University.

Slogan War Reflects Underlying Tensions

The moment Venugopal exited the airport, a section of party cadres shouted slogans in praise of Shivakumar. The situation escalated when Siddaramaiah arrived soon after, prompting his supporters to counter with chants of “Siddu, Siddu, Poornaavadhi Siddu,” signalling their insistence on a full-term tenure for the Chief Minister. The vocal display added yet another layer to the ongoing debate over leadership equilibrium within the ruling party.

Leadership Debate Continues to Haunt Congress

Speculation over a supposed understanding within the Congress—that Shivakumar would take over as Chief Minister halfway through the current term—has simmered since the party came to power in 2023. Even though the Congress high command has repeatedly dismissed the existence of such a pact, remarks from leaders and cadres have continued to fuel conversation around a potential transition. Statements from MLAs and local leaders periodically reignite the debate, keeping the atmosphere politically charged.

Pro-Shivakumar Camp Calls It “Affection,” Not Factionalism

KPCC general secretary Mithun Rai, who was among those at the airport to welcome Venugopal, rejected any claims of internal divisions. Speaking to reporters, he insisted there were “no rival camps” within the Karnataka Congress. At the same time, he conceded that many party workers “would be happy to see D. K. Shivakumar become the Chief Minister.” He also described the slogans raised by cadres as an expression of “natural affection” toward the Deputy CM rather than a sign of organisational discord.

The airport episode once again spotlights the balancing act the Congress leadership faces in managing ambitions, perceptions, and regional loyalties. With both camps keen to assert their influence, the party continues to navigate the delicate task of maintaining unity while addressing persistent speculations surrounding the top post.