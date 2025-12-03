Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRupee Breaks 90 Mark Against US Dollar: Why The Currency Is Struggling Today

Rupee Breaks 90 Mark Against US Dollar: Why The Currency Is Struggling Today

A sharp slowdown in capital inflows coupled with reduced intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been a major source of pressure.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian rupee continues its steep decline, breaching the 90-per-dollar mark on Wednesday morning and extending a multi-day downward run. So far this year, the currency has lost more than 5 per cent.

Below are the four key forces dragging the rupee lower.

Slow Capital Inflows And Limited RBI Support

A sharp slowdown in capital inflows coupled with reduced intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been a major source of pressure.

"The rupee has been weakening with the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wanting to help exporters and may have kept the dollar well bid in the past few days," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

"Nationalised banks were buying dollars at higher levels consistently yesterday (Tuesday)... There was a deal at 90.0050 after the close of market hours on the trading platform. The stalled India-US trade talks and heavy FPI outflows are causing this fall in rupee despite a weakening dollar index," he added.

Between October 2024 and January 2025, the RBI sold a net $55.8 billion in spot and forward markets. This year, meaningful intervention began only in August, with $36.3 billion sold between August and November.

At the start of FY26, the forward book stood at $84.3 billion as of March 2025, curbing the central bank’s ability to deploy buy-sell swaps without squeezing liquidity. Lower FX intervention has also allowed greater monetary policy independence.

Delayed India-US Trade Deal And Tariff Frictions

The rupee’s decline has also been aggravated by unresolved trade tensions with the US. Washington imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on India earlier this year. Even after India reduced its purchases of Russian oil, the US neither rolled back the tariff nor concluded a trade agreement.

Record-High Metal And Bullion Prices

Surging commodity prices are further straining the currency. India’s import bill has swelled as metal and bullion prices hit record highs.

Weak FDI And Soft External Borrowings

Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn around $17 billion from Indian equities this year. Foreign direct investment flows remain muted, and external commercial borrowings have been soft, all contributing to broad-based capital outflows.

What’s Ahead? All Eyes On RBI

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee is meeting from December 3 to 5, with attention firmly on the governor’s statements on December 5.

 

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Dollar RBI MPC RBI Rupee Breaks 90 Mark Against Dollar Rupee Declines
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
World
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
News
India Joins Elite Club As DRDO Successfully Tests Fighter Aircraft High-Speed Escape System
DRDO’s High-Speed Fighter Escape System Test Puts India in Global Elite
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget