Shardiya Navratri 2025: 8 Trending Dupatta Drapes To Elevate Your Festive Look

1. Classic Over-The-Shoulder Drape: This classic dupatta drape remains timeless during all the festivities. In this style, the dupatta is neatly pleated and placed over one shoulder, falling gracefully along the body. This drape works beautifully with lehengas and ghagras, giving a poised and traditional look. Pairing it with a contrast border or a heavily embroidered dupatta can elevate the sophistication quotient instantly. he over-the-shoulder style is versatile and suits women of all ages, making it a must-try for those who prefer understated glamour with a nod to tradition. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)