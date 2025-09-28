Shardiya Navratri 2025: 8 Trending Dupatta Drapes To Elevate Your Festive Look

1. Classic Over-The-Shoulder Drape: This classic dupatta drape remains timeless during all the festivities. In this style, the dupatta is neatly pleated and placed over one shoulder, falling gracefully along the body. This drape works beautifully with lehengas and ghagras, giving a poised and traditional look. Pairing it with a contrast border or a heavily embroidered dupatta can elevate the sophistication quotient instantly. he over-the-shoulder style is versatile and suits women of all ages, making it a must-try for those who prefer understated glamour with a nod to tradition. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
2. Front-Pleat With Belted Style: Belted dupatta draping has become a huge trend for festive outfits, and combining it with front pleats elevates the overall look. In this drape, the dupatta is pleated neatly in the front and secured with a stylish waist belt. It gives a fusion of contemporary and traditional aesthetics. It’s perfect for Sharad Navratri because it keeps the fabric in place during energetic Garba movements. The belted front-pleat style adds a touch of regal flair, giving women a structured and fashionable vibe. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
3. Cape-Style Draping: Cape-style dupatta draping adds a dramatic flair to Navratri outfits. The dupatta is worn like a cape over both shoulders, often left open to create a flowing effect. Ideal for long, embellished lehengas, this style makes every twirl look picture-perfect. This stylish drape allows dancers to move freely without worrying about their outfit. The cape-style drape exudes glamour while retaining a traditional essence, making it a favourite among fashion-savvy women during Sharad Navratri. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
4. Dupatta Draped Over The Head: raping the dupatta over the head is a classic style that instantly adds a regal, traditional touch. Perfect for rituals, puja ceremonies, or even evening Garba, this drape is an amazing choice. It's also ideal for showcasing your jewelleries like maang tikka. Opting for lightweight fabrics will ensure comfort while maintaining elegance. This draping method works beautifully with vibrant colours, rich textures, and traditional prints, creating a majestic aura. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
5. Half Saree-Inspired Draping: The half saree-inspired drape gives a sophisticated and traditional vibe to Navratri outfits. Borrowing from the South Indian half saree style, the dupatta is tucked at the waist and pleated across the front, with the remaining fabric flowing over the shoulder. This drape is ideal for women who love structured looks while staying rooted in ethnic fashion. The half saree drape works well with contrasting or embroidered dupattas, ensuring the outfit stands out during festive evenings. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
6. Gujarati-Style Front Pallu: The Gujarati-style front pallu dupatta drape is a quintessential choice for festive occasions like Navratri. In this style, the dupatta is draped over one shoulder and brought across the front, forming a striking pallu that falls elegantly on the opposite side. This drape highlights the lehenga’s embroidery or zari work while adding a dynamic and festive appeal. Lightweight fabrics such as chiffon, georgette, or silk work best, ensuring easy movement while maintaining the bold front pallu. The Gujarati-style drape embodies both cultural authenticity and playful elegance. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
7. Double Dupatta Draping: Double dupatta draping is a regal and eye-catching style perfect for festivities and grand celebrations. This style involves pairing two dupattas, often in complementary or contrasting colours. One dupatta can be draped traditionally over one shoulder, while the second can be pleated and pinned across the shoulder or around the waist, creating layers and dimension. This look is ideal for showcasing intricate embroidery, sequins, or prints on both dupattas, adding a rich, luxurious vibe to the ensemble. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
8. V-Style Dupatta Drape: For a chic and effortless festive look, the V-style dupatta drape is perfect for pairing with lehengas. This draping technique elegantly follows the blouse neckline, forming a neat “V” at the front, which enhances the outfit’s structure. Lightweight fabrics such as silk, georgette, or chiffon work best to maintain the crisp V-shape without adding bulk. People often choose this drape for its minimalistic yet sophisticated appeal, making it a versatile choice for modern ethnic ensembles. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Published at : 28 Sep 2025 03:40 PM (IST)