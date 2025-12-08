Rohit Saraf Birthday Special: 8 Stylish Looks That Won Fans’ Hearts

1. Embroidered Kurta With White Trousers: Rohit Saraf showcases a look that perfectly balances tradition and contemporary elegance. He wore a beautifully detailed red-and-gold embroidered kurta, featuring intricate motifs that add depth, dimension, and undeniable festive flair. The neckline’s mirror and thread detailing brings in that extra celebratory sparkle. To balance the richly worked kurta, the look is grounded with crisp ivory straight-fit trousers, giving the outfit a clean and classic silhouette. The contrast between the ornate top and the neutral base creates a refined aesthetic. (Image Source: Instagram/@rohitsaraf)
2. Relaxed Knit Sweater And Rust Trousers: The actor is seen in a cream-beige knit sweater with a relaxed, plunging neckline that adds instant laid-back appeal. The textured knit brings warmth and dimension, making it a perfect statement piece for transitional weather or cosy indoor shoots. Paired with the sweater are rust brown wide-leg trousers, creating a colour palette that feels earthy, grounded, and editorial. The loose silhouette adds movement and softness to the frame, proving that comfort and high fashion can seamlessly coexist. The look is completed with sleek black boots, anchoring the outfit and giving it a polished finish without breaking the minimal vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/@rohitsaraf)
3. Black Embroidered Kurta Look: Rohit Saraf delivers one of his most striking moments in this impeccable crafted black embroidered kurta teamed with timeless ivory trousers. This look blends traditional detailing with modern tailoring. The centrepiece of this outfit is the black long line kurta, showcasing a marriage of craftsmanship and contemporary flair. The sharp neckline, structured shoulders, and ornate thread work elevate the ensemble. Balancing the richness of the kurta, Rohit pairs it with tailored ivory trousers, creating a monochrome yet high-impact palette. He finishes the look with glossy black formal shoes, adding a slick, modern finish to the traditional look. (Image Source: Instagram/@rohitsaraf)
4. Monochrome Steel-Blue Suit: Rohit Saraf delivers a masterclass in refined menswear with this steel-blue monochrome suit, effortlessly blending sharp tailoring with contemporary elegance. The outfit features a perfectly coordinated steel-blue shirt paired with matching tailored trousers, creating a polished, uninterrupted silhouette. Adding to the sleek aesthetic, Rohit opts for a tonal tie in the same blue palette, reinforcing the minimalist direction of the look. The ensemble is grounded with smart black formal shoes, adding contrast without disrupting the overall monochromatic colour story. A bold wristwatch injects a touch of personality, making the look both camera-ready and effortlessly stylish. (Image Source: Instagram/@rohitsaraf)
5. Mirror-Work Pink Kurta: Rohit Saraf turns up the festive glamour in this vibrant pink mirror-work kurta. The highlight of this ensemble is the rich pink kurta intricately embellished with traditional mirror work and detailed thread patterns. Rohit’s choice of a deep neckline adds a modern, youthful twist to a heritage design, making the outfit both classic and contemporary. Keeping the focus on the stunning kurta, Rohit pairs it with cream trousers that add balance without diluting the impact. The neutral bottom makes the ensemble more wearable and ensures the mirror-work detailing remains centre stage. (Image Source: Instagram/@rohitsaraf)
6. Casual Check Shirt Look: Rohit Saraf channels effortless charm in this classic red-and-black checkered shirt, delivering major college-day nostalgia with a modern twist. Rohit sports a short-sleeved checkered shirt in rich tones of red, black, and yellow, giving the classic print a youthful update. The fitted silhouette adds sharpness, while the relaxed styling keeps the look approachable and campus-friendly. Rohit pairs the check shirt with sleek black trousers, creating a neat monochrome base that allows the print to stand out. The tucked-in styling, paired with a belt, adds definition and gives the outfit a crisp finish. His minimal wristwatch adds a classic touch, proving that even the simplest accessories can refine a casual look. (Image Source: Instagram/@rohitsaraf)
7. Pastel Yellow Kurta: Rohit Saraf brings sheer elegance to the frame in this pastel yellow embroidered kurta set, a look that perfectly blends tradition with youthful sophistication. The highlight of this ensemble is the delicately embroidered lace-textured kurta, featuring floral patterns and subtle detailing that elevate the softness of the pastel hue. The deep V-front placket adds a modern, fashion-forward edge, creating the perfect balance between ethnic charm and contemporary flair. Rohit styles the kurta with soft cream trousers, keeping the palette monochromatic and serene. The gentle colour transition makes the entire look cohesive, refined and extremely photogenic. (Image Source: Instagram/@rohitsaraf)
8. Ivory Embroidered Kurta: Rohit Saraf steps out in a stunning ivory embroidered kurta set that blends minimalism with high-fashion detailing. The kurta features soft pastel embroidery in lavender, sage, rose and muted gold, arranged in symmetrical, regal patterns that instantly elevate the outfit. The craftsmanship stands out without overpowering the look. Paired with straight ivory trousers, the outfit maintains a fluid, monochromatic flow that photographs beautifully. The white Kolhapuri chappals tie the entire look together, leaning into the new wave of understated luxury dressing for men. (Image Source: Instagram/@rohitsaraf)
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 12:05 PM (IST)