Rohit Saraf Birthday Special: 8 Stylish Looks That Won Fans’ Hearts

3. ⁠Black Embroidered Kurta Look: Rohit Saraf delivers one of his most striking moments in this impeccable crafted black embroidered kurta teamed with timeless ivory trousers. This look blends traditional detailing with modern tailoring. The centrepiece of this outfit is the black long line kurta, showcasing a marriage of craftsmanship and contemporary flair. The sharp neckline, structured shoulders, and ornate thread work elevate the ensemble. Balancing the richness of the kurta, Rohit pairs it with tailored ivory trousers, creating a monochrome yet high-impact palette. He finishes the look with glossy black formal shoes, adding a slick, modern finish to the traditional look. (Image Source: Instagram/@rohitsaraf)