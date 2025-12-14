Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldAustralia: 10 Dead In Shooting At Jewish Religious Event On Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Australia: 10 Dead In Shooting At Jewish Religious Event On Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Police confirmed that 10 people died in the shooting, including one man who is believed to be one of the shooters. The second alleged gunman was critically injured.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
At least 10 people were shot dead after 2 gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during a Jewish religious gathering on Sunday evening, triggering scenes of panic at one of Australia’s most popular public spaces. Witnesses said dozens of shots were fired as hundreds of people had gathered for a seaside event marking the start of Hanukkah. Police said one of the alleged gunmen was killed in retaliatory fire, while the second remains in a critical condition. Several others, including police officers, were injured.

Shooting During Hanukkah Event

The attack took place shortly after 6.30 pm local time, during the first night of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, large crowds had assembled at Bondi Beach for a community event when the gunmen began firing.

Witnesses reported that around 50 shots were discharged. One attendee told the newspaper that the attackers appeared to target people indiscriminately, including children and the elderly. Visuals from the scene showed people fleeing in panic, while others were seen attempting CPR on the injured.

Police confirmed that 10 people died in the shooting, including one man who is believed to be one of the shooters. The second alleged gunman was critically injured.

Police Response & Injuries

New South Wales Police said they were responding to a “developing incident” and urged people at the scene to take shelter. Emergency services rushed to the beach as the area was locked down.

Authorities said about 11 people, including police officers, were injured in the attack. Several victims were taken to hospital, some with serious injuries. The police operation remained ongoing as forensic teams secured the area.

Leaders Condemn ‘Hateful Violence’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the scenes as “shocking and distressing”, saying police and emergency responders were working to save lives. He said he had spoken to senior officials and urged people to follow police advice.

Opposition Leader Sussan Ley said the country was in deep mourning, describing the attack as hateful violence that struck “at the heart of an iconic Australian community”. She said the shooting occurred during a celebration of peace and hope and called on Australians to stand together against hate.

The Australian Jewish Association criticised the government, saying the Jewish community felt unsafe and accusing authorities of failing to take adequate protective measures. The group also expressed anger that initial official statements did not explicitly mention that the attack targeted a Jewish event.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
