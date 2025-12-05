Explorer
Birthday Feature: Manish Malhotra Designed Sequined Sarees That Redefine Wedding Glamour
Have a look at these stunning sequined sarees crafted by Manish Malhotra, perfect to elevate your wedding style with glamour, elegance, and high-fashion sparkle.
Manish Malhotra Designed Sequined Saree
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Birthday Feature: Manish Malhotra Designed Sequined Sarees That Redefine Wedding Glamour
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Manish Malhotra Birthday Special: 8 Times The Designer Styled Global Celebrities Flawlessly
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Konkona Sen Birthday Special: 8 Chic Looks That Prove Her Effortless Fashion Game
Lifestyle
8 Photos
National Pollution Control Day 2025: 8 Daily Habits That Can Instantly Cut Urban Pollution
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Business
IndiGo Meltdown: Will DGCA’s Relaxed Pilot Duty Rules Finally End India’s Worst Flight Disruptions?
India
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Cities
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
Business
Good News For Indian Economy! RBI Lifts FY26 GDP Forecast To 7.3%
Advertisement
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Birthday Feature: Manish Malhotra Designed Sequined Sarees That Redefine Wedding Glamour
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Manish Malhotra Birthday Special: 8 Times The Designer Styled Global Celebrities Flawlessly
Nayanima Basu
Opinion