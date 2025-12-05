Birthday Feature: Manish Malhotra Designed Sequined Sarees That Redefine Wedding Glamour

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleBirthday Feature: Manish Malhotra Designed Sequined Sarees That Redefine Wedding Glamour

Have a look at these stunning sequined sarees crafted by Manish Malhotra, perfect to elevate your wedding style with glamour, elegance, and high-fashion sparkle.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Manish Malhotra Designed Sequined Saree

Kajol stuns in this nude-gold sequined saree designed by Manish Malhotra, that shines like liquid metal, featuring dense crystal work and a sculpted, sheer drape. Paired with a matching shimmering blouse and minimal styling, the look lets the intricate craftsmanship take full spotlight. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotraworld)
Sonali Bendre’s high-shine Manish Malhotra saree is drenched in sequins that reflect light with every fold, giving a radiant, mirror-like finish. A sleek blouse and classic glam styling complete this timeless, luminous wedding-ready look. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotraworld)
Kareena Kapoor dazzles in this crystal-embroidered saree by Manish Malhotra, with linear shimmer that creates a fluid, liquid-glow effect. The halter-neck embellished blouse adds a bold, modern twist—perfect for brides who love old-school charm with a contemporary edge. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotraworld)
Mira Rajput’s champagne-gold sequined saree by Manish Malhotra blends soft elegance with high-impact sparkle. A sculpted metallic blouse and minimal glam beautifully balance the shimmer, making it ideal for graceful yet standout wedding style. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotraworld)
Priyanka Chopra turns heads in this Manish Malhotra's berry-pink sequined saree featuring a sheer drape and richly embellished pallu. The backless, embroidered blouse and bold styling elevate the look into a perfect mix of drama, glamour, and modern sensuality. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotraworld)
Kriti Sanon radiates in this marigold-yellow saree by Manish Malhotra with delicate sequins and fine detailing that add soft, glowing texture. Paired with a heavily embellished silver blouse and statement jewellery, the look channels regal, festive grandeur. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotraworld)
Sanya Malhotra makes a bold statement in this Manish Malhotra saree, crafted from reflective gold discs that create a couture disco-ball shimmer. With an embellished gold blouse and clean styling, the look embodies fearless, modern festive glamour. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotraworld)
Ananya Panday’s liquid-gold saree by Manish Malhotra covered in oversized sequins, delivers red-carpet shine with a molten-metal effect. The strapless crystal-encrusted blouse and soft glam make the ensemble an ultra-modern, high-glam wedding pick. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotraworld)
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Wedding Fashion Festive Fashion Manish Malhotra Sarees Celebrity Saree Style Manish Malhotra Birthday Sequined Sarees

Photo Gallery

